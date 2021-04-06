Kanye West New Documentary Will Debut This Year: Why Netflix Paid Millions for It

Kanye West is coming out with a new documentary soon, and fans of the Grammy-winning rapper will be able to watch it on Netflix.

According to Billboard, the streaming giant purchased it from him for $30 million.

Why Is Netflix Paying Kanye West $30 Million For This Documentary?

The multi-part project will reportedly feature unseen videos of Kanye West. As per Billboard, the entire material took 21 years in the making.

This documentary comes from Clarence "Coodie" Simmons and Chike Ozah, popularly known as Coodie and Chike, who also directed the dad-of-four's 2003 music video "Through the Wire," as well as the third version of "Jesus Walks."

Simmons has reportedly been filming the "All of the Lights" rapper in Chicago since the late 1990s.

His relationship with the former husband of Kim Kardashian will be driving the series. Both filmmakers will be touching on the West's rise to fame, his mom's death, Donda West, his fashion work for Nike, Adidas, and Yeezy, not to mention his 2020 presidential run.

An insider revealed to the outlet that Kanye West officially gave Simmons and Ozah his blessing by letting them film him for the past two decades.

When Is Kanye West's Documentary Coming Out?

Kanye West's documentary still doesn't have a title as of writing, but it has been reportedly set to be released on Netflix this 2021.

Kanye West Unofficial Documentary

Meanwhile, another Kanye West documentary will also be coming out soon care of his former bodyguard.

In early March, Page Six revealed that two streaming services are racing to create documentaries on the controversial rapper, but both aim to center on West's relationship with his one-time bodyguard, Steve Stanulis.

He told the outlet, "They see this as a '48 Hours' for real or a 'Lethal Weapon' for real."

"It comes from my mouth, and I worked with [West] two separate times."

Stanulis was West's bodyguard in 2016 and was there during Kanye West's wildest moments, including his backstage meltdown at "Saturday Night Live."

He was also there during the New York Fashion Week and the 2016 Met Gala.

In one of Stanulis' bombshell claims, West once got into the wrong hotel room of an Italian dignitary then almost started a fight with him.

The former bodyguard revealed that working for West seemed like every day was a new adventure.

"There are a ton of stories I haven't told."

