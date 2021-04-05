KUWTK: Khloe Kardashian Wants Leaked Photo Gone From The Internet But It’s Not Even Explicit

Khloe Kardashian and her team want one "unauthorized" picture of her gone from the internet after the bikini pic emerged on social media over the weekend.

Just as the 36-year-old "Keeping Up With the Kardashian's" bikini picture leaked online, several online forums were reported by her PR team as copyright infringement because the photo was posted without permission.

Khloe Kardashian's Leaked Picture

The photo, which was not even explicit, shows the reality standing by a pool wearing a two-piece leopard bikini.

The remarkably candid image shows the mom-of-one to be mid-conversation with her hair in a ponytail as she holds her phone and shows off her smile at the person taking the picture.

It's assumed that the iconic picture must have been snapped at Kris Jenner's desert compound in La Quinta, Los Angeles, where Kardashian and her sisters, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, spent the Easter weekend along with their respective kids.

Why Does Khloe Kardashian Want the Leaked Picture Gone?

Most people would be proud to look so good in a bikini like the youngest Kardashian sister. Still, it's not difficult to see that Khloe Kardashian looks incredibly different from her extremely glamorized pictures on social media.

The photo reportedly uploaded by an assistant mistakenly seems unfiltered, unedited, and not as flawless as the looks she sports for her Instagram pictures of even campaign shots.

In the photo, Kardashian's waistline seemed to be less defined, and her curves are looking less dramatic.

READ ALSO: KUWTK News: Kim Kardashian Refuses to Talk About One Important Topic on the Show

It also showed her skin not as smooth as her perfect-looking selfies.

This is an unedited pic of @khloekardashian that shows what her body actually looks like. It’s time women stop making other women feel bad w/unrealistic photos,while also pretending to champion “revenge bodies” & causing impossible comparisons.She looks great here & real vs fake pic.twitter.com/0vJxOucWmZ — JEN, PROUD QUEER LEFTIST RESISTER in TN 🌈❄️💋😂 (@JennaForTruth) April 5, 2021

People who report the said photo are being threatened legally by Kardashian's PR and legal team.

Tracy Romulus, who is the Chief Marketing Officer for KKW Brands, told Page Six in a statement, "The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant."

She added, "Khloé looks beautiful, but it is within the right of the copyright owner not to want an image not intended to be published taken down."

What Fans Are Saying About Khloe Kardashian's Leaked Picture

In one still active subreddit, people have debated how it's sad for Khloe Kardashian not to recognize she looks great even without the filters.

One Redditor said, "She looks so young in this! I think she looks gorgeous, and now I wonder why she wears such heavy foundation and powder she has great skin."

Another commented, "Sad that they want to take this down. It's refreshing to see HER face, not the heavy makeup and edited brand face. All the crap she's got the last few years about her looks, I'm glad she still looks like her beneath it all."

However, as of writing, the Reddit post has already been reported by Reddit's Legal Operation team because "this content was removed in response to a copyright claim by a third party."

Meanwhile, some mocked Khloe Kardashian for her actions.

One person on Twitter said, "Khloe Kardashian spending her easter trying to erase unedited pics of herself from the internet. She's so pathetic."

Another tweeted, "Khloe Kardashian, please know that taking legal actions, harassing someone on literal EASTER is not okay; you have to apologize publicly right now. #khloekardashianisoverparty"

Problematic Spams on Instagram also posted a screenshot of Romulus asking one fan account to take down the picture because "the image was stolen and doctored and originated from a fake IG account."

READ MORE: Kanye West Unofficial Documentary: What to Expect from Ex Bodyguard's Explosive Tell-All

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles