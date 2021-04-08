Regé-Jean Page Offered to Return to ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 but Declined — New Salary and Real Reason Revealed

It wasn't supposed to be the last fans saw of Regé-Jean Page on "Bridgerton."

Just last week, it was reported that he would not be returning to "Bridgerton" season two.

Now, a new report claims that Page was offered to return to be a guest star in some episodes with an updated salary, but the 30-year-old declined.

The half-Zimbabwe native star originally signed on to the series with only a one-year deal to play the lead, Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings.

The initial plan for each season of the Shonda Rhimes-produced series focuses on a different one of the eight Bridgerton siblings and their quest for marriage, following the same route as author Julia Quinn's best-selling book series "Bridgerton," where the hit Netflix series is based.

Given that Phoebe Dynevor's character, Daphne Bridgerton, already found leave with Simon in the first season, sources told The Hollywood Reporter that everyone knew Regé-Jean Page only had a one-year deal.

Showrunner Chris Van Dusen told the outlet that he hoped the cast of the first season of "Bridgerton" would be back for the next, saying, "I would love to be able to see them again and also at the same time explore the other brothers and sisters of the family."

Regé-Jean Page 'Bridgerton' Season 2 Possible Salary

Production of the hit Netflix series reportedly reached out to Page's camp three months ago with an offer to return, even though there were no plans for his character to be included in the second season.

Now, sources close to the show told The Hollywood Reporter that Regé-Jean Page was supposed to guest star in a maximum of five episodes of "Bridgerton" season 2, but he declined.

He was offered a salary of $50,000 an episode, which would've ultimately made him $250,000 for guest-starring on the show.

In an interview with Variety, Page said that he was drawn to the series because his role as the Duke of Hastings was only a "one-season arc," which he explained had a "beginning, middle and end." It allowed him to come in and "contribute my bit," and then the "Bridgerton family rolls in."

The Real Reason Regé-Jean Page Will Not Return to 'Bridgerton' Season 2

However, other insiders told The Hollywood Reporter that the reason he declined was because of his "burgeoning film career."

Regé-Jean Page had just finished filming his new movie "The Grey Man" with the Russo brothers with Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, and Ana de Armas.

He'll also be starring in TV shows "Dungeons and Dragons" with Chris Pine, Justice Smith and Michelle Rodriguez.

Besides those, he's also been flooded with movie offers thanks to his breakout role in "Bridgerton."

