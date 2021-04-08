KUWTK: Khloe Kardashian Not Getting Sympathy From Fans After Speaking Out on Leaked Photo

Khloe Kardashian is defending herself after it was revealed that her PR team is threatening several online users to remove an unedited photo of herself that leaked on the internet.

An unfiltered bikini picture went viral early this week because the 36-year-old looked extremely different from the photos she uploads on her social media accounts.

After the leak of Khloe Kardashian's viral bikini photo, which is un-airbrushed, unedited and unfiltered, making her look not as flawless as her campaign photos, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star posted a statement on her Instagram and Twitter sharing her body image struggles.

In her post, she described feeling "unbearable pressure" to be "perfect" and even discussed her longstanding battle with her body image.

"Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered."

She further explained, "When someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering and in bad lighting or doesn't capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point - and then shares it to the world - you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared - regardless of who you are."

She also revealed feeling the pressure of being often referred to as the "fat sister."

"I am not perfect but I promise you that I try every day to live my life as honestly as possible and with empathy and kindness."

Khloe Kardashian also admitted to editing her pictures and videos "here and there." Aside from the lengthy texts, she also posted topless videos of her in front of her bathroom mirror as she showed off her body with her hand protecting her chest.

A second video was also uploaded in her series of posts, where it showed the mom-of-one rolling down her trousers and removing her sweatshirt to show off her toned frame.

She ended her post by saying that she understands those people who may feel the pressure of not feeling perfect.

Khloe Kardashian Not Getting the Sympathy She Wants After Leaked Photo

While the reality star received support from her family and followers, there were still many people who don't sympathize with her because of her "contradicting" statement.

On Twitter, @cathy_strickland said that Khloe Kardashian is contributing to the problem.

Another Twitter user, @rhiannon_writes, said that she is responsible for sharing informed messages because of her massive following.

@Murkbikiss also said the Good American mogul is not a good role model at all.

@Jeongjaehoney even called the "Revenge Body" host a hypocrite.

@ElizaGraceOK summed up what everyone was thinking.

@VianneKelly97 believes the youngest of the Kardashian sisters is playing the insecure card despite her post saying otherwise.

@BritUpchurch blames Khloe Kardashian's family for her body dysmorphia.

Meanwhile, @eliaa_bhe just went straight to the point.

On Reddit, Redditors are laughing about how Khloe Kardashian's PR team copied a redditor who posted a similar statement regarding the leak.

