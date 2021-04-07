Demi Lovato Reveals ‘Survivor’s Guilt’ After Learning of DMX’s Overdose and Critical Condition

DMX is currently on life support at a hospital in New York City, and one person who's having "survivor's guilt" is Demi Lovato.

50-year-old DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, has been in the hospital since Friday after overdosing around 11 pm that night and then later suffering a heart attack. He is said to be in critical condition.

28-year-old Demi Lovato overdosed on two substances in 2018 and then spending the past two years recovering.

Speaking to TMZ, the former Disney channel star admitted, "Any time I see someone OD or pass away that's in the public eye, I immediately think 'that could have been you, hand you not been putting all this work into the last couple years of your life.'"

The "Cool For The Summer" songstress also revealed her survivor's guilt where she frequently asks, "'Why am I still here, why are others not?'"

Lovato explained, "It's challenging. I have to realize that every day is a day that someone else doesn't get."

However, the "Don't Forget" singer is thankful that she's still alive after everything she has been through.

"Every day I am here on this earth is a day I count my blessings. It makes me want to live the best life I can possibly have knowing others didn't get the chance."

Demi Lovato's YouTube Documentary

In Demi Lovato's documentary "Dancing With the Devil" it will tackle her recovery years after her near-fatal experience.

Just last week, she released a music video on YouTube that made her relive the horrible ordeal. It also showed a clip of her fighting for her life on a ventilator.

Following Lovato's overdose, the singer-actress revealed how the drug dealer sexually abused her before fleeing the scene.

A few hours later, the "Camp Rock" star was discovered by her former assistant.

DMX Still in the ICU

Fans of the beloved rapper gathered outside White Plains Hospital, where he remains in the ICU after his heart attack.

DMX's supporters chanted his name and even prayed for him in an emotional vigil.

Meanwhile, DMX's fiancée Desiree Lindstrom was spotted in an emotional state while being hugged by his former wife, Tashera Simmons.

In a report by TMZ, his condition continues to be "critical" and "dire," with doctors already urging the musician's family member to head to the hospital to say their goodbyes.

Unfortunately, because of the pandemic and the safety restrictions in place, it would be hard for people to gather to see him inside because they only allow one person to visit at a time.

