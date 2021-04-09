Katie Bates, Travis Clark Wedding Details: From Engagement to Wedding Date

Katie Bates of "Bringing Up Bates" deserves a round of applause! The 20-year-old reality star is engaged to her boyfriend, Travis Clark.

So far, what we've just learned is the magical moment of the proposal but we'll surely update this article as new details of their wedding plans, including the big day date, are nnounced. So keep yourself tuned in.

Katie Bates and Travis Clark are now engaged!

Their engagement was first reported by US Weekly. Clark proposed to the couple in Florida on Wednesday at The Reach in Key West, Florida, with their parents present, according to the outlet. He also played guitar and sang a song he wrote especially for Bates.



The proposal took place in a gazebo on the ocean pier, which was decked out with candles, a big red rose heart, and a sign that read, "Will you marry me?"



Katie tells US Weekly exclusively, "April 7, 2021, will forever be a special day for both of us. Taking this next step in our relationship is something we have prayed about and have looked forward to for a long time! We are excited about what God is doing in our lives, and we can't wait to see what He has in store for our future."



The actress appreciated how Travis put so much thought and effort into making the day perfect for her, from the beach background to the location and decorations to the beautiful song he sang.

"It was absolutely magical, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with my best friend!"



Travis was overjoyed especially upon seeing Katie's reaction."The highlight of it all was that she said yes! I have been waiting for and planning for this day, and now I feel like God has answered my prayer! Now, I'm just looking forward to God directing our futures together," he told PEOPLE.

How did Katie and Travis meet?

Katie and Travis, both 20 years old, were formally courting in March 2020 after being introduced by mutual friends in June 2019. The pair started their long-distance relationship by talking for a month before meeting for the first time at a church event in his hometown of New Jersey. They kept in contact through FaceTime dates and monthly chaperoned trips to New Jersey and Tennessee, where she grew up.



For nine months, the couple traveled and got to know each other better before going public with their relationship.

For the time being, the twosome is still separated, with Katie in Tennessee with her family and Travis in New Jersey.

