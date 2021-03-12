Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Call Off Engagement: Reason Behind Split Revealed!

A happy ever after is not possible between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez anymore.

After two years of being engaged, JLo and Alex called it quits and postponed their long-awaited wedding.

In an exclusive report posted by Page Six, the power couple broke up after postponing their wedding twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, aside from the health crisis, there seemed to be a deeper cause of the unfortunate break up.

For what it's worth, the split came one month after an alleged cheating rumor surfaced online.

Multiple news outlets speculated that Alex is having an affair with "Southern Charm" star Madison LeCroy. Despite that, Madison shut down the rumors and told Page Six that they never met in person.

Instead, they only spent time talking over the phone.

"That's the truth," she said, clarifying that they "never been physical...never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance."

She added that the 45-year-old baseball shortstop never "physically" cheated on JLo with her. But she did note that she only talked to him randomly but not consistently.

The two previously postponed their engagement twice, putting the blame on the pandemic.

"We had to cancel the wedding ... because of COVID, because of the quarantine," JLo said in December. "And we actually did it twice, which people don't know."

But this time, it is totally over between them.

NO Infidelity Involved?

While talks about infidelity continue to swirl around after they broke up, a separate source revealed that the breakup is actually "a long time coming."

According to People, multiple sources revealed that the split had been expected by the couple.

"They are tied in their business worlds so it's not a cut and dry break up. It's taken a while for them to even think about untangling it all," one source said.

JLo and Alex have not seen each other for weeks now. The public reportedly last spotted the two on March 1 when the actress was shooting a film in the Dominican Republic.

As of the writing, the Latino couple has not directly commented nor confirmed the news yet.

Still, they are both active on social media these past few days.

On Instagram, A-Rod posted a solo picture of him on a yacht in Miami.

"Don't mind me, just taking a sail-fie... What are your plans for the weekend?" he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, JLo was in the Caribbean to continue the shooting of her upcoming film, "Shotgun Wedding." She has also been busy attending several TV shows.

