Leni Klum Reveals Last Things on Her Phone Plus the Person She Talks To The Most

In her first ever solo shoot, Heidi Klum's daughter Leni graced the cover of Glamour Germany.

The girl, 16, is featured on the cover of the magazine's 20th anniversary issue, precisely two decades after her supermodel mother, 47, was the first-ever face of the publication.

On youtube meanwhile, Glamour Germany has posted an adorable video of the teen as she brought viewers through her phone before the photo shoot.

Here's a transcript of the video:

Last message?

Uh, it was to my mom. I have a group chat with her because she has twophones. So it's called like 'Mama' and 'Mommy'.And she asked me if she could post something of me on her Instagram story and i said yeah.

5 most used emojis?

It is the red heart, the pink heart, then the emoji with the smiley,then the emoji with the three little hearts and then the kissy face emoji.

Emojis you've never used?I was actually just looking through it. There's a garlic emoji. And i'm obsessed with garlic and i've just found it today. I've never used that one before, so ...

App you've never used?

I do not understand Facebook at all. I got it ‒ like I don't know why I even got it ‒ and I can't figure it out. It's actually super confusing and I'm usuallyreally good with stuff on my phone. But I don't understand how to use Facebook at all.

How many alarm clocks?

I have alarms from 6:30 to 12:30 every 30 minutes. So 6:30, 7, 7:30, 8, 8:30,01:359, 9:30, 10, 10:30, 11:30, 12, 12:30. Because I can't wake up in the morning.I don't know why they're set for 6:30. I haven't woken up that early in a while. Ithink it's still from school. But, yeah, I have trouble waking up so I have a bunch.

Last DM on Instagram?

It's from my friend Ava. I sent her a video of Bali because we really wanted to travel there.And it's a girl swinging on a swing and I thought it was super pretty. So I sent itto her and I was like: "we need to go! omg". She said "yes" and then I said "Summer" and she justsent a question mark. So I don't think she got that I meant we need to go in the summertime.Yeah, that was my last dm. Oh, I love traveling! Imean right now it's obviously not a good time to travel and when traveling right now,there's not much to do because of lockdown. But traveling is one of my favorite things to do.

READ ALSO: Stranger Alert! Heidi Klum Victimized by 'Man Sent by Jesus'

Last song?

The last song l listened to today, it was "22" by Taylor Swift.It's not playing. It was "22" by Taylor Swift. I don't know why it's not playing. It says it's 02:49playing. But Taylor Swift is my favorite singer, so I was jamming out to her songs on the way here.

[interviewer] - What other artists do you like?Tokio Hotel. I mean, I am starting to get into rap music. I've actually always been into itbut recently I've been listening to a bunch more because my friends are always listening to it.

So some rap music. I don't really have specific rappers that I like but I prettymuch just listen to what my friends listen to. They sort of make playlists and thenI just listen to their playlists. But Taylor Swift is definitely my number one artist.

Last photo?

Let me look. It was a photo from today. My grandma took them off my phone with the butterflies.

Last note?I have a list of what I want to do when I get back home to L.A.. SoI have a list of food and drinks, like what I want to get. So I haveall my favorite places and then I also have 'thrifting' on the list because I love thrifting.But stores probably wouldn't even be open so that's if restaurants and stores are open.

[interviewer] - Do you miss L.A. right now?Yeah, I really miss it. I miss my friends more than L.A. itself. And it's also super hard to talkto them because of the time change. So I really can only talk to them a few hours a day. Reallylate for me or super early. But, yeah, I miss my friends a lot. They're super important. Like someof them are like family to me and just hanging out with them is like my favorite thing to do.

Last thing you googled?

Okay, so for Christmas I wanted to get Tom a toaster that prints your face out when you popthe toast out of the toaster. So I searched a 'toaster with face' and the toasters withthe printed face came up. And I was going to put Tom's face on it or Keppa his dog.

Last video?Well I have a bunch of videos from today. But before that ... this is so embarrassing.Okay, so this is like a TicTok-thing.It's me sticking my tongue out at a really weird angle. Yeah, that's my last video.

Last call?My mom. It was a missed Facetime call. But right under it was my mom again. Oh yeah,I was calling her to ask what the wi-fi was, but she didn't pick up.

Last thing you streamed?

I think it was 'Grey's Anatomy'. I haven't watched it in a while. I haven't really been watching abunch of TV shows and the last time I did, it was 'Love Island', the UK version. And that wason Hulu, so I didn't download it. But that is my all-time favorite show. And then 'Grey's Anatomy'is second. So probably 'Grey's Anatomy'. I like TV shows way better than movies. I can't sit througha movie at all, I get so sidetracked and bored of the movie super fast. So TV shows I usually watchone or two a night, depending on how much I like the TV show and I just love when it continues.Or 'Love Island' is just my all-time favorite, I just think it's so interesting. I like reality TV.

Most used app?

For messages? I use Snapchat the most.

Favorite app?TikTok is my favorite app on my phone. Or Snap ... no TikTok. Either TikTok or Snapchat.Especially during quarantine, I've been super into TikTok and like every second I get,I make a TikTok dance. And I'm always on TikTok. It's like pretty bad but that's my favorite app.And that was it.

READ MORE: Heidi Klum Canceled! TV Star Accused Of Fat-Shaming AGT Contestant

Watch the video below:

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles