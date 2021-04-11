Nikki Grahame Troubled Last Days Leading to Her Tragic Death Revealed

Nikki Grahame, a British reality star, died at the age of 38 following a long struggle with anorexia.

Last month, the Big Brother star checked into a private hospital to be treated for her eating disorder after her desperate friends raised nearly $90,000 to begin paying for life-saving treatment.

Her death, however, was confirmed Saturday in a statement on her GoFundMeGoFundMe page.

Grahame was rarely seen on social media in her final years as she fought anorexia, but she did make an appearance on Pete Bennett's Instagram on March 15, looking heartbreakingly fragile.

Since she was a teenager, she had struggled with anorexia. Her untimely death follows her disturbing last Instagram message, in which she admitted she "seriously can't cope" with another lockdown.

Meanwhile, Nikki's mother, Sue, appeared on the morning show This Morning last week and said her daughter's health problems began when gyms were closed during the lockdown because the actress feared eating if she couldn't exercise.

With Covid, things like gyms closing affected her, her mom said.

She wants to feel she should exercise in order to feed, so when they closed it was a concern, as was the loneliness.

According to her mom, Nikki suffered from "terminal loneliness" where she felt very lonely, and she spent much too much time alone, with nothing else to think about but food.

Everything came to a screeching halt. Nikki will also muddle her way through the year knowing she has friends abroad that she will meet.

Last year, she spent a lot of time canceling vacations.

Nikki's mother also revealed the moment she realized "something was wrong" with her daughter as they were out for dinner as a family on Mothering Sunday when she was just seven years old.

She talked about her father's illness, marital problems and her husband's work issues that took a toll on her, and eventually affected Nikki.

"One point stands in my mind. She was seven and we went to a restaurant and Nikki stood beside me, she wouldn't actually sit, she was just beside me and it was around that time that I noticed, she started refusing to eat, that's the one thing that stuck in my mind," Nikki was quoted as saying by The Sun.

Nikki had been candid about her anorexia struggle since her Big Brother success in 2006.

She's been battling the disease since she was a teenager, and she was admitted to a psychiatric hospital for the first time at the age of 12 after attempting suicide.

Nikki had to be force fed through a nasal tube at one point because she starved herself.

Despite her eating disorder, Nikki's bubbly personality - and dramatic responses - made her an instant star when she first appeared on Big Brother in 2006.

In 2010, Nikki returned to Big Brother for the Ultimate season, finishinh second to Brian Dowling, the winner of series two.

Nikki also participated as a guest housemate in series 16 of Big Brother Canada in 2015 and finished sixth in the fourth series the following year.

She won a National Television Award for Most Famous TV Contender as a result of her performance on Big Brother.

Nikki wrote two books about her struggle with anorexia, Dying To Be Thin in 2009 and Fragile in 2012, in addition to her TV work, which included appearances on shows including 8 Out of 10 Cats and Celebrity Coach Trip.

