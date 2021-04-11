DMX endured years of trauma and abuse during his childhood years, rapper Roxanne Shante revealed.

Following the news about DMX's death, several colleagues and stars paid tribute to the rapper. While most of them honored his legacy throughout his active years, one of his friends chose to highlight the hardships DMX endured before becoming the great rapper he was.

Roxanne Shante Emotional Following DMX's Death

Through Instagram's IGTV, old school rapper Roxanne Shante shared a nearly eight-and-a-half-minute video of her giving tribute to DMX.

"No One Knows," she captioned the post. "There are Happy Grown ups out here that are still Sad hurt and abused Children on the inside RIP DMX."

Shante told her viewers that it would be one of the most serious topics she ever addressed. At the same time, she also saw talking about DMX's childhood as an "emotional and personal" thing.

According to the rapper, DMX personally told her about his life story and how his life was when he was younger.

"When he was younger, his mom had took him to a children's home and said that they was just going to visit, and she left him there. She took him there, and she left him there," she detailed.

She added that, during that time, her colleague was too young to defend and take care of himself. Still, DMX managed to survive his early childhood years and make it to the industry.

As a person who also experienced the same thing, Shante said that she felt what DMX felt. She went on to recall how she slept anywhere and tried to stay at her friends' homes only to get criticized in the end.

Since she knew his life story, Shante became more emotional when she learned about DMX's death.

Per Shante, she knew immediately what DMX faced when she came in contact with him. While explaining, the rapper began shedding tears and reminding people how such an incident would leave a damaging effect on a person's life.

Indeed, DMX publicly revealed how his family led him to drugs. To recall, he told Dr. Phil back in 2013 that he learned to smoke and use drugs when a family member first gave him marijuana when he was 8 years old.

"It was something that drew me in, and trapped me, and just had a hold on me for a long, long time," DMX said.

DMX died on April 9 after losing to fight for his life following a heart attack due to a drug overdose.

