'To Your Eternity' Episode 2: Where to Watch, Release Date, Time, Preview, English Subtitle, and MORE!

It's difficult to know where to begin with the shonen anime To Your Eternity, which has one of the most emotionally heavy first episodes of the season.

To Your Eternity Episode 2 Preview

It wasn't a human at first, but rather an orb, but not just any orb. It was an orb that could touch something and change its shape as a result. They wanted to send an orb to the human world to see if it can coexist with humans. The first thing it struck was a stone, which it then turned. The orb was trapped in a rock shape for several years before a wonder wolf stepped on it. When a wolf is about to die, an orb takes possession of its body and gives it a new existence. Fumetsu no Anata e is another name for To Your Eternity.

The wound vanishes in twenty seconds after the wolf resurrects. A mysterious boy was on the lookout for his wolf and returned home after dark. The wolf reappeared in the evening, and the boy believes it is his wolf. He has no idea that his wolf has died and that an orb has taken over his body. The boy hugged his wolf after reuniting with it. He expresses his belief that his wolf will never forget him. However, the boy senses a shift in his wolf behaviour.

To Your Eternity Episode 2 Release Date and Time

On Monday, April 19th, To Your Eternity will air its second episode, titled "A Rambunctious Kid."It airs at 10:50 p.m. JST, but it streams a little later outside of Japan.



The following is the schedule for when it will air next week:

9:30 a.m. Pacific Time

11:30 a.m. (Central)

12:30 p.m. Eastern Time

5:30 p.m. British Time

To Your Eternity Episode 2 English Subtitles Online

Crunchyroll is the only spot to watch To Your Eternity as of April 12th, 2021. No other streaming platforms have confirmed that they will be simulcasting this event.

To Your Eternity is produced by Brain's Base, and Masahiko Murata serves as the director, collaborating with Shinzo Fujita on the series composition and Koji Yabuno on the character designs. The series premiered on April 12th and run for 20 episodes.

