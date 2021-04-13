Dolly Parton Strawberry Pretzel Ice Cream: Where to Buy

Jeni's website was expected to go live with the exclusive Dolly Parton Strawberry Pretzel Ice Cream flavor on Thursday, but the site crashed, and the company has been working around the clock to make the remaining pints available online. On Thursday, Jeni's stores sold an incredibly small number of pints.

Dolly Parton Strawberry Pretzel Ice cream at Jeni's

Jeni's and Dolly Parton revealed their partnership late last month, with proceeds going to the Imagination Library network. Salty pretzel streusel layers are combined with cream cheese ice cream and lipstick-red strawberry sauce in the Strawberry Pretzel Pie flavor. Just about 10,000 pints were made, with the majority going to Jeni's website for sale. The platform, however, crashed on Thursday, and customers are still unable to order them.

I’ve teamed up with @jenisicecreams to create my very own flavor in support of @dollyslibrary! Strawberry Pretzel Pie is available at Jeni’s April 8 🍓 https://t.co/0Lf7KeWyuN pic.twitter.com/9g9g2Vz1Qj — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 25, 2021

Jeni's has provided several reports on the situation, stating that the ice cream is still available. "We've been working around the clock to be confident in releasing the flavor... but we're not there yet," the company said on Friday. "We'll send you 48 hours' notice via email and social media before we release Strawberry Pretzel Pie, as planned, but it won't be this weekend. Again, thank you for your patience!"

Dolly Parton Strawberry Pretzel Ice cream on eBay

Meanwhile, some scalpers are taking advantage of the situation. On eBay, Dolly Parton's Strawberry Pretzel Ice Cream is selling for an insane price. One eBay user is selling $1,000 for a single pint of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams flavor made with Dolly Parton.

A pint of the ice cream was classified for $1,000 on eBay by a user from Pasadena, California, with the option to buy it right away. The consumer will ship it for $35 or allow the customer to pick it up for free in his or her neighborhood. Parton's Imagination Library will receive 80% of the proceeds, according to the user. However, since the consumer has left no input, it may be a concern for someone considering spending $1,000 on ice cream.

Pint was also reported for $1,000 by someone in Mechanicsburg, Ohio, who charged $53.16 for delivery. Other eBay users are selling the limited-edition Jeni's posters that were distributed to customers on Thursday. The posters range in price from $25 to $35.

