Hollywood mourns over the sudden passing of "The Adventures of Rin Tin Tin" actor Lee Aaker.

Multiple news outlets revealed this week that Aaker died at the age of 77.

Paul Petersen, an advocate for child actors, revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that the former child star passed away in his home near Mesa, Arizona. He further revealed that Aaker suffered from a stroke before succumbing on April 1.

Sadly, the actor died alone although he has one surviving relative who could not lend a hand to him. The death certificate also listed him as an indigent decedent.

Petersen added that Aaker also battled against drug and alcohol abuse throughout his life, but he did not mention whether these contributed to his passing.

"You are around just to please everyone," he said of Aaker's state before his death. "And when there's nothing left, they are done with you."

Lee Aaker's Legacy

Soon after the news broke, internet users quickly sent their wishes to the late child actor and paid tribute to him.

THR reporter Mike Barnes shared the article on his Twitter account alongside the caption, "#RIP Lee Aaker; he starred as Rusty on 'The Adventures of Rin Tin Tin' and worked alongside John Wayne in 'Hondo.' Unfortunately, his marks another sad ending for a former child star in Hollywood."

One user said, "RIP. I really liked that show."

"I was born in 1958.. So I watched the replays. Rin Tin Tin was one of my favorites. His end wasn't dad," another one added.

"The Adventures of Rin Tin Tin" ran every Friday night from 1954 to 1959. Throughout its stint, the series offered five seasons with 164 total episodes.

Aaker starred as a youngster named Rusty who grew up with U.S. Cavalry soldiers after his parents died.

Aside from "The Adventures of Rin Tin Tin," he also starred in other numerous films before reaching the age of 10. He portrayed the role of a nuclear scientist's kidnapped son in the 1952 film "The Atomic City."

He also worked with Geraldine Page in her debut film "Hondo."

His uncredited roles include "High Noon," "The Greatest Show on Earth," "Hans Christian Andersen," and "Full House." Under his belt, his projects were "The Lone Ranger," "The George Burns and Gracie Allen Show," "Mister Scoutmaster," and "Ricochet Romance," among others.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles