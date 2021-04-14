The Real Reason Bobby Brown Is Blaming Nick Gordon For The Deaths of Whitney Houston and Her Daughter

Bobby Brown gets real about losing his ex-wife Whitney Houston and their child Bobbi Kristina Brown.

Speaking to the "Red Table Talk," Bobby was asked by hosts Jada Pinkett-Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris if he suspects foul play on the deaths of the singer and his 30-year-old daughter.

The 52-year old believes that Nick Gordon, Bobbi Kristina's former fiancé supplied both women's drugs that ultimately killed them.

"Definitely, definitely. He was a provider of party favors," Bobby answered to whether he believed Nick, who died at the age of 30 on New Year's Day 2020 due to a heroin overdose, gave them the substances.

"He was the only one there with both situations with my ex-wife and my daughter, and they both died the same way."

Bobby further speculated that Nick's alleged abusive and controlling behavior has also led to Bobbi Kristina's demise.

He claimed, "She unfortunately was stuck in a relationship, an abusive relationship, with a boy that basically controlled her to the point where her life was taken."

Meanwhile, Bobby revealed that he wanted to meet with his daughter's fiancé, who was found liable for Bobby Kristina's death by Sept. 2016.

However, he wasn't able to do so because he was in rehab when Nick died.

The Death of Whitney Houston Mirrored by Her Daughter's Death

Grammy award-winning singer Whitney Houston and her daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown were discovered unresponsive in a bathtub at their respective homes.

In 2012, the "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" hitmaker died at 48 years old after drowning high on cocaine.

According to a coroner's report, the cause of Whitney Houston's death was drowning and the effects of drug use and atherosclerotic heart disease. But Nick Gordon was not a known suspect in the singer's death.

Meanwhile, their only child, who was 22 at the time, also had different substances in her system before dying in 2015.

Bobbi Kristina Brown Estate's $10 Million Lawsuit

In the $10 million lawsuit filed by her estate, it alleged that Nick Gordon gave Bobbi Kristina some "toxic cocktail, rendering her unconscious and then put her face down in a tub of cold water causing her to suffer brain damage."

It also accused Nick Gordon of being abusive and even stole money from his fiancée.

In November 2016, Nick was ordered to pay the Browns over $36 million.

Despite being found lawfully accountable for the death in a civil court, he never faced criminal charges. However, he had already been investigated for years after Bobbi Kristina's death.

