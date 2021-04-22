Kanye West Almost Cheated on Kim Kardashian, According to Another Reality Star

It seems like Kanye West has the hots for reality stars.

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum Claudia Jordan revealed some shocking info about Kanye West and how he almost cheated on his then-wife, Kim Kardashian.

The Bravo reality star claimed during her appearance on "The Domenick Nati Show."

When asked by the host if she would ever date the "Jesus Is King" rapper, she responded, "No."

But dropped the bombshell that, "Kanye tried to already, so no, thank you."

The 48-year-old recalled her past interactions with the Grammy-winning star, sharing, "He tried years ago. Me and Nikki Chu were in the club. They shut the door. I told you that whole story."

After Domenick asked Claudia to explain further, she confessed to meeting him and Kim Kardashian, saying, "I met him before and, you know what, I hung out with Kim as well."

She then admitted why she didn't push through with Kanye, saying, "And because of 'Girl Code,' I couldn't do it. Let's say that."

While Claudia Jordan didn't share the timeline of the entire story, it was implied that Kanye was already dating Kim at the time.

Considering how it seems the "All of the Lights" rapper doesn't seem bothered by his ongoing divorce, it's doubtful he will be caring what Claudia reveals about his past advances towards her.

Kim Kardashian, Most Eligible Bachelorette

Now that the KUWTK star and her troubled ex are divorcing, her new relationship status opens a floodgate to wealthy people, from A-list celebrities to royal family members to billionaire CEOs who want to date her next.

According to Page Six, a few men are lining up to get in contact with Kim Kardashian to shoot their shot finally. She's also been getting messages from lots of men on her DMs.

Kim is now the most eligible bachelorette available, and her billionaire status has only made men wanting her more.

What's New on Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's Divorce?

The latest news about the former power couple's divorce is about the Yeezy creator filing for their kids' joint legal and physical custody.

According to TMZ, the pair has decided to co-parent, despite the fact that Kanye West spent most of his time in Wyoming.

KimYe has agreed to split their $2 billion combined fortune evenly.

But Kanye West is technically the richer, with a staggering net worth of $1.3 billion thanks to his fashion ventures and music empire.

