Kim Kardashian Becomes ‘Most Eligible Billionaire Bachelorette’ Amid Divorce: Is She Ready To Date?

Kim Kardashian is single and a billionaire - but is she ready to mingle?

According to Page Six, right after her high-profile split from Kanye West, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star has been given the title "most eligible billionaire bachelorette."

An insider told the outlet that the 40-year-old is being pursued by so many people with different economic backgrounds, such as royal family members, A-list actors, famous athletes, and even billionaire CEOs.

"People are reaching out through mutual friends and people that she's worked with to set her up."

They added that not only are they hoping their connections could give them the advantage to meet with her, but they have also been trying to reach the mom-of-four through her DMs.

Is Kim Kardashian Ready to Date After Kanye West?

Kim Kardashian was recently spotted hanging out with 27-year-old Latin sensation Maluma. The pair looked "extra chummy" when they crossed paths at the opening of a hotel in Miami last week, which left fans to wonder if they are now more than just friends.

Kim and Maluma first met in 2019 at the Dior fashion show.

maluma and kim kardashian were out together yesterday and let me just say... I kinda ship them pic.twitter.com/xGp46m4RKS — vanesa (@vanesasepico) April 17, 2021

However, another source brushed off the conspiracy theorists to Page Six, revealing that they are just "happy to see each other" and that their conversation was "friendly."

Another insider revealed to the outlet that they have a lot of mutual friends and are "just friends," and that nothing romantic is going on between them.

In fact, the "Parce" hitmaker reportedly has a crush on another Kar-Jenner family member.

He previously told Access Hollywood last year, "Everybody knows that my celebrity crush is Kendall Jenner."

Though the KKW Beauty mogul might be getting a million DMs on Twitter and Instagram, the first insider revealed that the soon-to-be-single mom isn't ready to get back to the dating scene just yet.

"She's not looking to jump into anything but is keeping an open mind."

The SKIMS creator is also reportedly not wanting to date anyone in a "specific field" but would wish for her next relationship to happen "organically."

However, some of the "certain qualities" she wants in her next man are someone who "values family, is supportive, fun, romantic, enjoys the simple things and is also hardworking."

Is Kanye West Dating Anyone After Kim Kardashian?

There are no reports yet that Kanye West is dating another woman amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

However, everybody now knows what kind of woman she wants to be glued to next.

Another source told Page Six that he wants to date an "artist" in the next chapter of his life because that they "can speak the same language to each other."

