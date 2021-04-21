Demi Lovato, Frozen Yogurt Shop Saga: Did She Donate $100K To Correct Her Mistake?

In a new twist, Demi Lovato has allegedly donated $100,000 and sent out a written apology to the Los Angeles frozen yogurt shop she attacked a few days ago.

There have been circulation screenshots of the convo between The Bigg Chill and a few tweets seemingly confirming the news.

On Twitter, a user said in a now-deleted tweet, "Apparently, Demi donated $100k to the yogurt shop and wrote a private letter of apology. She really is such a pure soul who just wants to make the world a little bit bitter and has no ill intentions towards anyone."

The Bigg Chill has immediately been bombarded by DMs on their Instagram account wanting to know the truth if the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer did donate and apologize.

They took to their Instagram Story, debunked the rumors, and described the tweet to have been "photoshopped."

"To those of you asking, we have not received any donations from Demi's team nor do we want one."

"We have not made any changes to our menu," they added. "WE have not heard anything from Demi since her 'sorry not sorry' apology on Monday."

The shop confirmed that they hadn't heard anything from Lovato's team but thanks everybody who has supported them.

Demi Lovato, Frozen Yogurt Shop: How It Started

Demi Lovato took to her Instagram to say she had been "triggered" by the shop's sugar-free and diet options.

She claimed in a series of IG stories that she had difficulties ordering from the shop when you have to walk through sugar-free cookies and other diet foods before getting to the counter.

She claims that the store is doing some "harmful messaging" and uses the hashtag #DietCultureVulture.

Demi Lovato calls out a Los Angeles frozen yogurt shop for its “harmful messaging” regarding their sugar free cookies and other diet foods. pic.twitter.com/6teLtOaITH — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 18, 2021

The Bigg Chill responded to Lovato, saying that those sugar-free cookies are for diabetes, celiac disease, and vegan. Lovato continued to make jabs at the shop, suggesting that there's something shameful about eating a sugary tweet because "it's really hard to distinguish diet culture vs. health needs."

But after facing backlash, Demi Lovato continued to send threats to The Bigg Chill while attempting to issue some half-apologies for her public actions on her social media.

She posted a video talking about her eating disorder and how frozen yogurt is a low-calorie food.

"I walked into a situation that didn't sit right with me. My intuition said, 'Speak up about this.' So I did, and I feel good about that."

"What I don't feel good about is ... how the message has gotten misconstrued."

Lovato believes that these foods should be labeled with diet and health-specific communities. But The Bigg Chill maintains that their sugar-free cookies are not fatphobic or don't encourage disordered eating, but they're just products available for other customers.

READ ALSO: AnnaLynne McCord Reveals the Role That Triggered Her Dissociative Personality Disorder

The Bigg Chill Owner Speaks Up

In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, Cary Russell admitted how she couldn't believe Demi Lovato attacked them.

"All she had to do is pick up the phone and call me. I would have had a conversation with her and probably handled it and felt differently about it."

"But I felt like she just came at us and wanted to fight and accused us of things that weren't right."

READ MORE: DMX Funeral: Will Kanye West Perform at Co-Christian Rapper's Memorial Service?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles