Rap Legend Shock G Found Dead in Florida Hotel Room [REPORT]

Rap legend Shock G was found dead in a hotel room in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday.

His father Edward Rocker, confirmed the news.

According to the outlet, the cause of death is still unclear, but there were no signs of trauma.

As of writing, Shock G's dad revealed police would be conducting an autopsy.

Shock G, whose real name is Greg Jacobs, became famous for being the lead singer for Digital Underground and their breakout hit song,"The Humpty Dance," and his work with another legend, Tupac Shakur.

"The Humpty Dance" reached number 1 on the Billboard Rap Singles, with the song under their 1990 Sex Packets album.

He was featured in Tupac's 1993 song "I Get Around" and was even one of the producers on Tupac's 1991 debut solo album, "2Pacalypse."

In fact, according to reports, it was Shock G who introduced Tupac to the music world.

The former rap superstar was a member of Digital Underground, appearing in the group's 1991 song and music video "Same Song" - his first published work.

In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2017, Shock G talked about his time with Tupac when he recruited him to be their backup dancer on a few tours.

"He did five tours with us, including Japan. Over those three or four years that he was around us, we did a lot of touring and a lot of living together on the tour bus and that's how we know the man."

At the time of his death, Shock G was 57.

He will be remembered as the man who rocked a fake nose, sunglasses, and of course, the fury white hat.

But other than that, the iconic rapper will down in history as one of Oakland Hip Hop's most successful exports.

Fellow Rapper Mourn Shock G Death

Digital Underground co-founder Chopmaster J posted a throwback picture of the two, captioning the black and white image with, "34 years ago almost to the day we had a wild idea we can be a hip hop band and take on the world through it all the dream became a reality and the reality became a nightmare for some."

He added, "And now he's awaken from the fame long live shock G Aka Humpty Hump and Rest In Peace my Brotha Greg Jacobs!!"

Fans on social media recalled songs, interviews, and moments of Shock G. they posted live performances and music videos and even expressed how the rapper's music inspired them.

Another Death in the Hip Hop Community

The hip-hop community was hit with another blow while it continues to mourn the deaths of Bad Boy recording artist Black Rob and "Ruff Ryders Anthem" legend, DMX.

