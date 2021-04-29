Tristan Thompson reacted quickly after Instagram model Sydney Chase disclosed their alleged romance while the athlete is in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

This week, Chase claimed that she became Thompson's fling in January since he claimed that he was single. After revealing the information in an interview, the basketball player reportedly got in touch with her for breaking his privacy.

On Monday, the Instagram model recorded a new TikTok video and shared updates about the claims she outed on the "No Jumper" podcast.

According to Chase, Thompson contacted her immediately after the interview.

"So, I'm sure you have seen our faces on the block out cross name everywhere due to an interview that we did with 'No Jumper,'" she said. Meanwhile, headlines from different news outlets keep on flashing in the background.

The model then recalled how her friend, Hayden Reilly, asked her an NFSW question and answered directly.

After Thompson's call, she seemingly realized that she went overboard during the conversation. Because of this, she immediately sent her apologies and said that she should not have done it.

What Sydney Chase Reveals About Romance With Tristan Thompson

To recall, she was asked about the Boston Celtics player's manhood, to which Chase called it as a "peek-a-boo."

Although she apologized for that part, the model clarified that they truly have a past relationship. Still, she reportedly ended it when she found out that Thompson was actually with Khloe Kardashian again.

In the same video, Chase detailed that they first met on Nov. 11 - the exact date when the alleged fling happened. The last time Thompson contacted her was the day after his daughter True's 3rd birthday (April 12).

"The last time we had contact besides when he messaged me after finding out about the interview, it was the day after his daughter's birthday party which he just got back home from Boston," Chase added.

Thompson was busy playing for a game during True's birthday. Instead of visiting her and Khloe the next day, he reportedly jetted to Chase.

Meanwhile, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star responded to the rumor through a cryptic post.

On her social media accounts (as quoted by Page Six), Khloe wrote something about having a bad day after the news came out.

"People who don't hesitate to share a kind word or do a good deed to brighten someone else's day are the best kind of people," Khloe shared the quote by Sonia Sabnis.

