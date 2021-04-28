Kanye West seems to be hoping for another wild turn in his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Two months after Kardashian started to end her relationship with West, the rapper unceasingly wears his wedding band. The revelation came in the most unexpected way, though.

On Wednesday, DJ Khaled shared a picture of West on his Instagram account. The 43-year-old rapper reportedly paid a surprise visit to him to personally listen to his new album's tracks.

"TRUE STORY: KANYE STOPPED BY MY HOUSE AT 8 AM THE OTHER DAY!" he captioned the post. "I DIDNT KNOW HE WAS COMING! HE HAD @chefmelissazuniga make him SOME EGGS WITH KETCHUP AND VEGAN BACON."

The 45-year-old producer then attached a black and white photo of "Jesus is King" hitmaker with his eyes closed and hands raised in the air.

Eagle-eyed fans immediately noticed the white band on West's ring finger - specifically his wedding ring.

Kanye West Not Over Kim Kardashian Yet?

It was not the first time the public spotted him wearing the same ring.

Last month, the public took a photo of West as he hopped out of his black SUV to visit his studio space. While he held up his phone with his right hand, his left hand low-key flaunted his wedding ring.

Still, it is worth noting that West expressed his desire to start anew with an "artist."

"West is looking for "an artist or a creative person" to help fulfill his emotional needs in a relationship so that "they can speak the same language to each other," a source revealed to Page Six.

As West waits for the perfect person who can satisfy his needs, Kardashian seems to have found her new beau already.

No More Chance For Kanye West, Kim Kardashian?

No matter how frequently West wears the wedding band, it looks like Kardashian has completely moved forward already.

In the past weeks, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star and CNN personality Van Jones stirred dating rumors again. The two became friends in 2018 when they served as keynote speakers for Rolling Stone's Criminal Justice Reform Summit.

Kardashian and Jones also appeared together on his show, where the KKW Beauty Mogul shared her experience on prison reform works.

Currently, neither of them confirmed the news. However, the social media users keep on bombarding Kardashian with accusations that she will use Jones to advance into her next career in the law industry.

