News about "Captain America 4" shocked the fans as it arrived quickly when "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" ended.

This week, Deadline reported that "Captain America 4" will center on Sam Wilson's life, debunking the rumors about Evans' inclusion in the film.

Still, the news outlet added that the original Cap's return would be in a different project. It claimed that Evans would show up like how Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man appeared in other hero movies following "Iron Man 3."

Despite the news update, it is worth noting that Marvel Studios has not confirmed it yet. The film itself has not gone underway, as well, so it may face some changes soon.

Meanwhile, 39-year-old previously posted a tweet about his alleged reappearance on the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"News to me," he wrote with a shrug emoji. The original Captain America's stint ended when he chose to go back to the '40s to reunite with Peggy and begin to live a simpler life.

What Marvel Studios Previously Said About Chris Evans' Return

Regardless of the recent talks, Marvel Big Boss Kevin Feige once set the records straight.

In an interview with EW, Feige said that MCU fans would not see Evans as Captain America anymore - at least that's the definite plan for now.

"I rarely answer no to anything anymore because things are always surprising me with what happens, but that rumor, I think, was dispelled rather quickly by the man himself," he added.

Meanwhile, Mackie also said that he also does not know what "Captain America 4" will be all about.

On Tuesday, the actor said that he just found out the news while he was in a grocery store when a checkout guy named Dwayne asked him about it.

"I'm like, 'I haven't heard anything.' That's what I love about working for Marvel. They call you, they're like, 'Come to L.A. We wanna tell you what's going on.' So, I'm excited to see what happens, but I haven't heard anything," he confessed.

Still, the final episode of "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" hinted that Sam Wilson will continue Rogers' legacy from that moment forward.

Currently, Evans' fans must wait for an update about his return, just like how RDJ's fans have been eagerly doing.

