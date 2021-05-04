Blake Shelton Says 'It's Ridiculous' to Have Gwen Stefani as GF in His Younger Years— Here’s Why

Blake Shelton will always treasure memories and being a coach on "The Voice." On Monday night's "Road to Lives - 10th Anniversary Edition" special episode, the country singer reflected on his time on the singing competition show, especially after meeting his fiancée Gwen Stefani in "The Voice."

Though Shelton is known to be a joker and a quipster who doesn't stop even during the most serious times, he was able to hold out his snide comments and jokes to talk earnestly about falling in love with Stefani on the show.

He recalled, "People ask me all the time, 'What's the greatest thing that has happened for you since you've been on 'The Voice?'"

Then Blake Shelton answered, "That's a no-brainer, right? I met my fiancée here. It's hard to resist Gwen Stefani. You know, here's this iconic rock star coming to be a coach on 'The Voice' in a black minivan. That was cool to me."

The "Minimum Wage" singer confessed how he loves it when the No Doubt frontwoman is on the show because she "She brings a very complicated element of competition, for me in particular."

Shelton admits to loving a bit of a challenge especially with his soon-to-be wife, but at the end of the day, he loves knowing that Stefani is just there and has his book throughout it all.

Blake Shelton also said that if he and the "Hollaback Girl" hitmaker met when he was younger, it would've been unlikely for them to get together.

He explained, "If you would have told me back in 1996 that Gwen Stefani was gonna be my girlfriend, I would have laughed you out of the room."

"I would have thought you were crazy. Saying it right now, I almost bust out laughing. That's how ridiculous it is."

But now, things are just real between them especially after announcing their engagement last October after five years of dating.

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Wedding Plans

In an interview with Seth Meyerslast month, Gwen Stefani revealed that their guest list is going to be so small.

It will be just a small family affair and perhaps a few of their very close friends.

Because of the pandemic, the couple believes that marrying in a big ceremony wasn't feasible.

Is Blake Shelton Leaving 'The Voice' This 2021 or 2022?

There have been rumors that Blake Shelton is ready to leave "The Voice" so he could focus on his future marriage and music.

In a recent interview with "Today," Shelton revealed he wants to live a simpler life.

He hinted that it's happening quite soon, saying, "I hope that's not too far down the road. Ten years sounds like way too long to me. I'd like to see that sooner or later."

It would be hard for fans to accept the news when it's going to be announced because Shelton has been with the show since its inception 10 years ago.

