The Star Wars franchise has been a part big part of everyone's childhood, from reading comics to watching the movies on VHS, we can't deny how big the impact of this film to millions of fans worldwide. As a kid, fictional characters of the film such as Yoda, Chewbacca, Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, and Darth Vader have become household names, they are sealed in the hearts and minds of many that's why the film is deserving to be celebrated.

How and why is International Star Wars day celebrated?

May 4 is celebrated as international Star Wars day by sci-fi fans from all around the globe. This day is usually celebrated by going to film-related events, attending film screenings, and conventions where fans gather and dress up as their favorite Star Wars characters and also bring light sabers with them, but because of the ongoing pandemic, festivities are limited to virtual events only.

The date May 4th was chosen because of the popular phrase from the film "May the force be with you", fans are very much eager to joke around and use the pun "May the fourth be with you."

You can still celebrate this day safely without having any physical contact with fellow sci-fi fanatics, all of the Star Wars films are available to stream via Disney Plus.

Another hilarious way to kick-off this celebration is by sharing memes. We scouted among the depths of social media to provide you the wackiest Star Wars memes that we could find, check them out below:

Anytime I’m attacked by a group or anyone else in politics, I only respond with this meme.



Happy #StarWarsDay & May the 4th be with you! pic.twitter.com/kTMMDRw9DV — Joshua Higginbotham (@Higginbotham4WV) May 4, 2021

#EFT memes. Happy may the 4th be with you pic.twitter.com/qo9aXhxqlN — ArmaLite Andy🥃🇨🇦 (@Deep_Seas_Oil) May 4, 2021





