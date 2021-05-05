Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Spotted Cuddling on a Dance Floor, Are They Back Together?

It seems like Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are giving their love another chance after breaking up in October of 2019.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO and rapper had an on-and-off relationship since 2017.

The beauty mogul pulled off a grand gesture by flying from Los Angeles to Miami to attend and celebrate Scott's 29th birthday. Almost two years after Jenner confirmed the end of their romance in a tweet, a source revealed to ET that the two have been reconciled: "Kylie and Travis are messing around and having fun together," the source also added "They've always had a strong connection and chemistry and they're exploring their relationship romantically again."

The pair celebrated Scott's special day by partying at LIV Nightclub's "LIV ON SUNDAY" party at the Fontainebleau Miami. According to another source, the two were visibly enjoying each other's company while Scott perform and DJ'd the evening.

It seems like things are heating up as the two were spotted cuddling with each other on the dancefloor seen in a recent video. Scott was also spotted commenting a "fire" emoji on Jenner's Instagram photos.

Jenner also posted a video on Instagram stories poking fun with Scott (watch the reposted video below)

Travis Scott celebrated his birthday in Miami last night with a little help from Kylie Jenner 😳👀 pic.twitter.com/ZSyQ90MIxH — SAINT (@saint) May 3, 2021

The former couple has a three-year-old daughter named Stormi and has been co-parenting since the break-up. According to a source, the two have been great as parents "They've been co-parenting so well together and have a lot of love for each other. Everyone around them can see that."

Jenner also posted a series of pictures via Instagram Stories consisting of Scott and their daugther with the caption "happy birthday @travisscott!!!! Stormi's daddy"

The beauty mogul revealed last year in an interview that she remain friends with Scott and wants the best for their daughter, "We're like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what's best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi." Jenner said.

It is still not officially confirmed whether the two had gotten back with each other but the photos and videos circulating around the internet is a strong proof that the couple are heading to the path of reconciliation.

