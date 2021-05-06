Floyd Mayweather Evicts Fiancee Anna Monroe From His 11-Room Las Vegas Mansion -- Here's Why

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has temporarily evicted his fiancee, Anna Monroe, from his 11-room Las Vegas home but not due to relationship issues. Turns out, the boxer is taking Logan Paul, "Money Man," seriously.

"Floyd asked Anna to move out because he wants to focus on his boxing as he prepares for his next fights, " a source told The Sun.

Both men are scheduled to fight in early June, with the internet sensation being the overwhelming favorite. Despite this, the 44-year-old, Mayweather, is not taking any risks and needs to devote all of his attention to the task at hand.

For the time being, Monroe has returned to her old apartment and remains supportive of Mayweather's decision and endeavors.

Monroe, who serves as the lead dancer at his Las Vegas club "Girl Set," has two guest houses in addition to the 11 bedroom-mansion. She was proposed to by the boxing legend shortly after their relationship was announced earlier this year.

The relocation may be a temporary arrangement, with things returning to normal after the fight.

On June 6, Mayweather will fight Paul in a six-round boxing match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

It will be the former pugilist's first time in the ring after a 2018 fight with Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa.

Mayweather retired from boxing in 2017 with a perfect 50-0 record. Despite some doubts about his approach, the undefeated American boxer is still one of the best in the sport.

