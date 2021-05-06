Are Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks Engaged? Wedding Bells Seemed to be Just Around the Corner

Are Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks engaged? Not too fast. But the possibility is very high at the moment, a source revelead..

The Hollywood actor, 31, is close to proposing to his 24-year-old model girlfriend, according to a source who spoke exclusively to Us Weekly on Thursday.

"Liam and Gabriella have been getting serious. They're not ones to make it known to the public, but their friends and family sure are in the know about how close they are and how an engagement can be right around the corner."

Hemsworth is "ready to be a husband" again, the source added, following Hemsworth's brief marriage to Miley Cyrus, 28. The source continued, "[Hemsworth] needs to be fully secure in his relationship with Gabriella before he gets down on one knee."

After his breakup with the "Hannah Montana" star, Hemsworth "went through a lot," according to the source, and now he wants to have a "long-lasting marriage with a girlfriend."

Liam has stayed mum on the particulars of his divorce from the 'Midnight Sky' singer, but Miley previously said that there was "too much conflict" for their romance to succeed.



The "Hunger Games" star also likes Brooks because she tends to stay out of the spotlight, which he struggled with while he was still with Cyrus, according to the source.

