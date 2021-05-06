Fans Are Urging Henry Cavill To Leave DC and Join MCU Instead — Here’s Why

Henry Cavill will always be this generation's "Superman." He has been in several DC movies playing the role in the last couple of years, with the recent movie "Justice League Snyder Cut" only released last March.

Fans are not ready to let the image of Cavill in a "Superman" costume go, but if ever it needs to happen, they want him to take another role but in the Marvel Cinematic Universe instead.

In the past couple of months, Warner Bros. has been working on a reboot of "Man of Steel" and the entire DC fandom has mixed feelings about it.

The backlash got even stronger, especially after an update on the reboot has dropped the same day as Henry Cavill's birthday.

It only brought even more anger towards DC and Warner Bros. as they were trying to upstage the British star on his special day.

@warnerbros are just so out of touch and has no idea how to run @DCComics. it's pretty messed up to announce a superman reboot on Henry Cavill's birthday. The only dude who should be Kal El right now. Please just sell @DCComics to someone who will do the right thing for it — Nick Abrahamson (@nickabrahamson) May 5, 2021

On Twitter, people are calling out to Kevin Feige to reach out to the "Enola Holmes" actor and invite him to join MCU instead, as they believe Cavill will be treated a whole lot better in the other Universe with greater ideas.

One Twitter user said, "Henry Cavill, king, please come to MCU. You'll be treated much better here."

Another expressed that there was a perfect role for Henry Cavill on the MCU, "Come on Marvel. As WB Pictures kicked Henry Cavill to the curb and done him dirty, and especially on his birthday, sign him up as Captain Britain. It's a no-brainer!"

1) WB could at least warn a brotha

2) There are canon comic book Black Supermen already in DC

3) so Henry Cavill is about to go to Marvel for real? https://t.co/AHQZKF7bZh — May Murden (@JayJurden) May 5, 2021

Others also believe that the role of Sentry, a Superman-alike hero on MCU's roster, is also a popular choice for him.

"If Henry Cavill ever does get the call to be Sentry for the MCU, he should take it."

"WB is just being very intentional with what they are doing right now and I hate it."

Marvel on Simu Liu’s bday:

WB and DC on Henry Cavill’s bday: pic.twitter.com/7KPq66GcSl — Isaac #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (@IsaacFollows) May 5, 2021

Another popular option is for Cavill to play Hercules. "With everything happening to Cavill and WB, really hoping he does Hercules for the MCU."

In the past few months, there have been rumors that Henry Cavill has already been in talks with Marvel and there's a strong possibility that he would be Hercules.

So when is Kevin Feige gonna give Henry Cavill that Marvel casting phone call? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/H2KXl41rta — Heroic Hollywood (@heroichollywood) May 5, 2021

What We Know So Far About the Black Superman Reboot

Black Superman will not be known as Kalel or Clark Kent, but he'll be known as Calvin Ellis.

The film reboot is reportedly already in development under DC and Warner Bros.

Though it's a reboot with a Black actor, the movie will reportedly keep the character's comic origin story.

J.J. Abrams will serve as producer and writer Ta-Nehisi Coates is writing the script.

There's no director currently attached to the project, as well as actor, but Michael B. Jordan is reportedly the rumored frontrunner on being Black Superman.

