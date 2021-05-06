Josh Duggar: Authorities Uncover Another Shocking Detail Amid Child Porn Claims [UPDATE]

Josh Duggar is in the middle of a child porn investigation.

He was arrested last Apr. 29 and indicted on the charges.

But authorities uncovered more shocking details about the former reality star's alleged crimes.

In a hearing on Wednesday, devices that were confiscated by authorities amid Josh Duggar's child porn investigation reportedly had a browser that would allow people to access the dark web anonymously.

These devices indicated the use of an anonymous web browser software called Tor. It is said to be a way to defend against "tracking and surveillance," per their website.

On the dark end of the web, there's a lot of hazardous content and activity. A lot of illegal things could be found on the dark web including criminal services, human trafficking, credit card numbers, and other shady business.

They also uncovered a Linux partition in the computer, something that can divide a hard drive into two isolated sections and creating two independent computers within one machine.

They also found a program called "Covenant Eyes," an accountability software that would help people overcome their addiction to porn.

According to its website, "Quit porn, live your best life."

The software sends reports to Josh Duggar's wife, Anna, who is expecting their seventh child.

However, Covenant Eyes wouldn't have worked properly with a Linux partition in use.

The "19 Kids and Counting" star had three password-protected electronic devices when police executed a search warrant in his car dealership office.

Homeland Security Special Agent Gerald Faulkner told the court what he saw during Duggar's detention hearing on Wednesday.

According to Today, Faulkner revealed that files in one of the devices were among the "top five worst" he had to investigate and watch in the last 11 years.

He said that the videos showed child sex abuse videos and pictures, which children as young as 18 months.

Josh Duggar has been released on bail, as he awaits the trial set for Jul. 6.

If convicted, he may face up to 20 years of prison and fines up to $250,000 on each count.

Fans Want Josh Duggar's Reality Show Canceled

Viewers are counting on TLC, the network where Josh Duggar's reality show is airing, to cancel "Counting On" following his arrest for possessing child pornography.

A Change.org petition is calling TLC to cancel the reality show. currently, it has about 8,800 signatures. Their goal is to have 10,000 signatures.

Viewers want TLC to pull all of Duggar's family programming from its website and all other streaming platforms.

The petition reads, "The Duggar family should no longer have a platform."

"This family should no longer be allowed to collect money from streaming services and television series. Enough is enough. Too many people have been harmed."

