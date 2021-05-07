Anthony Davis Suffers Tragic Health Issues; Leads to LA Lakers Defeat

Los Angeles Lakers lost one of its star players again when Anthony Davis needed to exit the first quarter of the Lakers-Clippers game.

Only a few days after LeBron James came back, the Lakers failed to bring home the victory again against the Clippers.

In an article on NBA's official website, it has been revealed that Davis suffered from back spasms during the earliest quarter of the match. During his nine minutes stay inside the court, he managed to score four points - only a small percentage that led to a 118-94 loss.

The 28-year-old basketball player twisted his right ankle before suffering from back spasms. Although it prevented him from coming back to the court, he assured that he feels fine although the injury looks bad.

Fortunately, Davis reportedly worked on the health issues already that he expects to play on Friday. Everyone needs to come back stronger as the Friday game will serve as the Lakers' biggest game this regular season.

What halted their supposed victory was the absence of James. The public also has not seen James on the bench for a while. However, Lakers coach Frank Vogel assured that it was not injury-related.

"When we're 100% healthy we are the top team in the league, so we keep that in our minds," Davis assured.

Los Angeles Lakers Players' Injuries: LeBron Still Cannot Help Davis

Though Davis could hope for the best for James' return, King James actually could not promise to be 100 percent healthy again.

Last week, he came back to have a neck-to-neck match against Sacramento Kings. Like Davis, James also suffered from a high ankle injury when he twisted his legs during the Lakers-Sacramento game.

When he returned, he told ESPN that he could no longer use the same power as before.

"I knew I wasn't going to get back to 100 percent. It's impossible," he said. "I don't think I will ever get back to 100 percent in my career."

With these unfortunate events happening to Lakers' players, the prediction made by CBS Interactive's Assistant Managing Editor Brad Botkin might come true soon.

According to Botkin, these injuries would prevent James to become an MVP again. He scored the title for the last time in 2013.

"[But] the MVP is likely not going to happen this season with this much time on the shelf and the Lakers potentially ending up without home-court advantage in the first round," he said.

