Conor McGregor became the first athlete to comment on Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul's public shoving match, and he is not happy about it.

Outside the Octagon, McGregor wants to have a one-on-one boxing fight with boxers Manny Pacquiao and Mayweather. Thus, he has high expectations of how the two always act in public.

However, Mayweather recently failed to impress the Irishman following his physical altercation with Logan Paul's brother.

In response to this, McGregor shared a message on his Instagram account, calling out Mayweather for being so "embarrassing."

Conor McGregor to Floyd Mayweather: "You Should Thank Jake Paul!"

On his official Instagram account, he addressed the post to Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions.

In the aforesaid message, he told the 44-year-old boxer "embarrassing" for attacking Jake during a press conference for his fight with Logan.

"The kid curled up, didn't fight back once, and Floyd is still running around acting the tough guy. The kid actually just pulled this shambles of a situation Floyd is in out of the drain for him. He should thank him.It's embarrassing!" he exclaimed.

The former UFC added that Mayweather knows he would not earn $10 million from fighting outside the boxing ring. Since the whole world already watched the video, it made the whole incident more humiliating.

In the end, McGregor challenged Mayweather to fight someone for real or back off.

What Happened to Floyd Mayweather, Jake Paul?

During the promotion press conference at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Jake accompanied his brother to show more support.

When the two boxers stood on stage, Mayweather told Logan that he will fight the two brothers on the same night of June 6. He then called the Paul brothers "two fake fighters."

However, Logan hit back and dropped a more shameful statement by saying, "The only thing that's fake on this stage is Floyd's f**king hairline."

Logan then brought up the boxer's domestic violence conviction but quickly changed the subject afterward.

Things got rough when Jake took Mayweather's hat off of his head while doing the interview. To his anger, Mayweather began launching punches to Jake that his shirt almost got ripped and stretched out.

At one point, he threatened to kill him, as well. It was a good thing the securities quickly acted and pulled the two away from each other.

