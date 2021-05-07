Josh Duggar's Child Porn Charges Not Shocking, Says Former Neighbor

Josh Duggar's former neighbor spoke up against the disgraced TV star and claimed that he will never change.

Duggar surely left a bad impression on the people around him that the people who know him proclaimed that his alleged crimes did not shock them at all.

Sources from Arkansas told Fox News that Duggar's deeds were long expected to occur.

"They're absolutely not a shock to me and honestly it makes me angry because if the parents had done something about this before, who knows how many children would have been saved," the former neighbor said.

The source added that Washington County's residents have been weighing in on the "19 Kids and Counting" star's arrest. Although everyone feels disgusted about the news, everyone expected it to happen.

Most of the residents expressed their concern over Duggar's release from jail. They suggested that the reality star poses a great threat to everyone - especially kids - that he should not have been released.

"Child molesters, I feel, deserve capital punishment. I think he should go to jail for the rest of his life. He's sick. People like him don't change," the source added.

Meanwhile, another source revealed that Duggar's alleged crimes gave Washington County, Arkansas a bad reputation.

What Happened to Josh Duggar?

As early as his past 2015 molestation scandal, the disgraced star kept on getting involved in such sickening acts.

During that year, a bombshell report revealed that he molested his own sisters and one other woman. His parents admitted their son's actions and apologized.

In addition, he personally apologized for pornography addiction and how he cheated on his wife.

This time, he might face charges for downloading and keeping child pornography videos. While waiting for his trial, he will be placed with third-party custodians Maria and Lacount Reber.

READ ALSO: Was Jake Ehlinger's Cause of Death Suspicious? Did He Die of Drug Overdose or Suicide? [Details]

He was forced to stay in a different residence since US Attorney's Office believes that Duggar needs to be in a residence without a minor if he were to be freed on bond. Though he pleaded not guilty to federal charges of receiving and collecting child pornography videos, he might harm other people as well.

This decision prevented him from residing with his wife, Anna, and six minor children in Arkansas.

U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge Erin l Wiedemann detailed that the third-party custodian is a must to ensure compliance with conditions of bond.

READ MORE: Bill and Melinda Gates Still Have One Ambitious Goal Amid Sudden Divorce

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles