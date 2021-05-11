'Killers Of The Flower Moon' First Look: Leonardo DiCaprio Looks 'Unrecognizable'

Apple Film has recently released the first look from the film "Killers of the Flower Moon" which is directed by Martin Scorsese

The photo released via Twitter shows Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone who stars in the film as Ernest and Molle Burkhart, the film is set during the early 20th century in Oklahoma. (Check out the photo below)

Fans quickly pointed out that the "Titanic" actor appears to be unrecognizable in the photo released.

The film is based on David Grann's best-selling book "Flower Moon" which is a non-fiction story about the massacre of Native Americans in 1920s Oklahoma after oil was discovered on their land.

'Killers of the Flower Moon' Shooting

The Apple Film-original movie was set to shoot in March 2020 but production was halted because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Scorsese-directed film confirmed to IndieWire that they have officially resumed production last April 19.

"We are thrilled to finally start production on Killers of the Flower Moon' in Oklahoma," the director said in a statement.

The director and crew had spent over a year with the Osage Nation— a Midwestern Native American tribe— in Oklahoma to study and learn about their culture and to make sure their stories will be accurately depicted. The production has consulted Geoffrey Standing Bear, Chief of Osage Nation, and Chad Renfro, the tribe's film ambassador.

"To be able to tell this story on the land where these events took place is incredibly important and critical to allowing us to portray an accurate depiction of the time and people." the director said

Scorsese also shared his sentiments with the people involved in the film "We're grateful to Apple, the Oklahoma Film and Music Office and The Osage Nation, especially all our Osage consultants and cultural advisors, as we prepare for this shoot. We're excited to start working with our local cast and crew to bring this story to life on screen and immortalize a time in American history that should not be forgotten." he stated.

'Killers of the Flower Moon' Cast

DiCaprio stars alongside Jesse Plemons, Scott Shepherd, Pat Healy, Tantoo Carinal, Michael Abbott Jr., Gary Basaraba, and many more.

This is the first time Scorsese has directed a Western-genre film.

