Tory Lanez Faces New Damaging Accusation Following Megan Thee Stallion Issue

Tory Lanez cannot stop moving his hand to hurt people that he reportedly hit Prince Michael Harty.

Following Megan Thee Stallion's issue, Lanez seemingly hurt someone again after Harty claimed that the rapper hit him.

Did Tory Lanez Punch Prince Michael Harty?

According to Harty, he sought medical attention after the 28-year-old rapper punched him in the face. The incident reportedly happened at club Vendome on South Beach.

In the police's official report, it has been revealed that the "Love & Hip Hop" star told the cops that Lanez hit his face's left side on Monday at 4:00 a.m.

He was at his table when he suddenly made eye contact with Tory before the battery happened. The responding officer also confirmed that Harty had a visibly swollen cheek during the report.

Meanwhile, his representative added that he and NFL star Malcolm Butler noticed a group of guys staring at them. Then Lanez and his gang came to them and threw the punch, causing the rapper to suffer from a headache and swollen mouth.

READ ALSO: John Mulaney Files Divorce From Wife Anna Marie Tendler -- Reason Behind Split Revealed!

In response to this, Lanez insisted he was not around the area when it happened. He also alleged that Harty is only obsessed with him that he dropped such a damaging allegation against him.

Despite his explanation, it was not the first time Lanez hit Harty.

In 2019, the two had a heated encounter at LIV Miami. Harty already filed a lawsuit for that, and he is up to file for another for the recent battery.

Tory Lanez's Previous Charges

Lanez, as mentioned, is no longer a stranger to this kind of physical altercation.

To recall, he made a buzz when Megan Thee Stallion accused him of assaulting her last year.

According to Los Angeles Police Department's statement, the "WAP" rapper sustained a cut due to broken glass inside the car. However, Stallion defended herself and claimed on July 15 that she suffered from multiple gunshot wounds through a crime "that was committed against her."

She added that Lanez shot her feet numerous times, wounding her in the end.

"Yes, this n**** Tory shot me," she said on an Instagram video. "You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying."

Stallion also publicized her dreaded experience in an Op-Ed for the New York Times.

But in November, Lanez counterattacked and pleaded not guilty to charges.

READ MORE: Elon Musk Reveals Serious Health Issue on 'SNL'; Breaks Show's Records

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles