Dua Lipa Slammed For Being a 'Hypocrite' In BRITs Speech After Vacationing During Lockdown, Fans React

Dua Lipa receives backlash after her BRITs acceptance speech dedicated to NHS frontline workers on Wednesday.

The British popstar also dedicated her speech to Dame Elizabeth Anionwu, a British nurse, and calls out UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to give front line workers a fair pay rise.

"There's a massive disparity between gratitude and respect for frontline workers because it's very good to clap for them, but we need to pay them. So I think what we should do, is we should all give a massive, massive round of applause and give Boris a message that we all support a fair pay rise is for our frontline." The singer stated in her speech.

Despite receiving a standing ovation and a lot of praises from fans all over the world, Twitter users calls her out for being a "hypocrite" after travelling the world despite the on-going lockdown over the past year.

A lot of the singer's fans also came to her defense after receiving a lot of negative feedback. "dasurrrvvv!! Y'all stop hating on dua" one fan wrote

In April of 2020, the "Don't Start Now" hitmaker tweeted a PSA video with the caption "Stay at home" referencing her song "Break My Heart" from her recent album.

Not long after the singer tweeted the reminder, she was seen constantly vacationing and travelling in different cities around the world like St Lucia, Pennsylvania, New York, Los Angeles, Palm Springs and Mexico with her friends and boyfriend which photos are regularly posted on her Instagram account.

Her boyfriend Anwar Hadid also received major backlash after claiming that he would not be taking the vaccine for COVID-19.

Dua Lipa, who also performed in the event, is among the female-dominated winners of the BRIT Awards after bagging the female solo artist and album of the year.

The awards show took place at the O2 Arena and was attended by 4,000 live audiences, 2,500 of which are NHS medical workers.

The singer has not yet addressed the recent controversies.

