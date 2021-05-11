The 2021 BRIT Awards was aired on Tuesday to celebrate the biggest names in the music industry. Hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, the awards show took place at The O2 Arena.

Women muscisians dominated the awards show as Dua Lipa tops the most awarded artist of the evening.

DUA LIPA

Lipa has won numerous awards throughout the night including best british album for her disco record "Future Nostalgia" and best british female artist.

The British popstar first took the award for best female solo artist in 2018, she mentioned in her speech that she's proud of all the women won and took over the awards show "In 2018, I said I wanted to see more women on these stages, and I feel so proud that three years later, we're seeing that happen, and it really such an honor to be a part of this wave of women in music" she stated (watch her acceptance speech for the BRIT's female solo artist below)

Lipa dedicated her award to healthcare pioneer Dame Elizabeth Anionwu and also took the opportunity to use her platform and call out Boris Johnson— UK's Prime Minister— to give a "fair pay raise" for frontline NHS Staff "It's very good to clap for them , but we need to pay them" she stated.

TAYLOR SWIFT

Another famous female muscian, Taylor Swift, made headlines for making history as she accepts the global icon award, which was previously won by David Bowie, Elton John, and Robbie Williams. The "folklore" singer is the first woman and non-brit to ever win this award after last year's awards show was heavily criticized for having the lack of female nominees.

Swift thanked her fans as well as the people who have worked with her for over the years. The singer ended her acceptance speech with an inspiring message "there might be times when you put your whole heart and soul into something and it is met with cynicism or skepticism, you cannot let that crush you, you have to let it fuel you." she stated.

LITTLE MIX

Little Mix— Leigh-Ann Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, and Jade Thirlwall—also made history for becoming the first all-female band to win the British group award. In the past, only three bands which features women in their group won the award.

The trio thanked their fans, their entire team, and former member Jesy Nelson who left the band last year.

Pinnock discussed in their speech that it's hard to be in a woman in the UK pop industry "we've seen white male dominance, misogyny, sexism and lack of diversity. We're proud of how we've stuck together, stood our ground, surrounded ourselves with strong women and are now using our voices more than ever." she stated.

The band is expected to go hiatus after Edwards and Pinnock annouced their pregnancies last week.

OTHER WOMEN WHO DOMINATED THE EVENING

American trio Haim won the international group award, the first time in 19 years after Destiny's Child won the award in 2002. Billie Eilish won the international female award, singer Griff won the rising star award, and Arlo Parks who won the breakthrough artist awards for releasing one of the critically acclaimed albums of the year.

Since the 2000s, more than half of the winners in the mixed-gender categories have been men, this year, six out of seven are won by women.

