'NICKI DAY': Nicki Minaj Breaks Twitter with Surprising Tweets to Fan's Delight

Nicki Minaj is currently breaking Twitter as fans rallied their support to the hiphop royalty.

'NICKI DAY' has become the number 1 trending topic on Twitter boasting a whopping 163k tweets at the time of this writing.

The rapper hinted fans that new music will be coming out as she tweeted "New @ MIDNIGHT" (Check out the short announcement below)

New 🎶 @ MIDNIGHT ⚔️ Going LIVE @ 11PM EST. DON’T MISS IT. pic.twitter.com/HIKedWdZ2L — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) May 13, 2021

She is also expected to go live by 11PM EST later and mentioned that she will be answering fan questions on both Instagram and Twitter.

Nicki's fans, also known as "Barbz", can't contain their excitement as they bombarded the social media platform with "fan cams" as well as sentiments for the upcoming music.

NICKI DAY isn't just a celebration, it's a cultural reset. It's the oxygen you breath and the grass and plants that give you life. They call you NICKI DAY because you just did a telethon. NICKI DAY is everyday. NICKI DAY is life. Your NICKI DAY is a moment 4 life. pic.twitter.com/QaV3MEMq1q — NOWA / NICKI DAY (@noahrioz) May 14, 2021

READ NOW: Dua Lipa Slammed For Being a 'Hypocrite' In BRITs Speech After Vacationing During Lockdown, Fans React

The rapper started breaking the internet three days ago when she posted daring pictures on Instagram and Twitter with a cryptic caption "F R I D A Y" complete with pink aesthetic hinting fans that a follow up to her 2010 album "Pink Friday" is coming. This is also the first time that the rapper has posted in five months.

Over the past year, Nicki has been busy with motherhood as she welcomed her first born with her husband Kenneth Perry, she has been also writing music for her anticipated 5th album.

Before her anticipated comeback today, In 2019, the 10-time grammy nominated rapper left fans and co-artists in the music industy heartbroken after she announced her retirement plans in a now-deleted tweet.

"I've decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box- cuz ain't nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE," she tweeted.

Nicki Minaj has been the been dubbed as the "Queen of Rap" by numerous media outlest and is considered to be one of the best selling female rap artists of all time with record-breaking billboard hits and more than 137 million records sold worldwide.

The title of the song has not yet been revealed yet but fans noticed that the word "FRACTIONS" is highlighted in a recent Instagram post hinting the name of the new single.

READ ALSO: Ellen DeGeneres Calls Herself 'Kind Person' Despite Toxic Workplace Allegations [VIDEO]

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles