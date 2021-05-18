Traver Barker's Daughter Alabama 'Cut Off' Ties With Mom While Getting Close To Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship aren't the only topics dominating the headlines.

Recently, Travis' daughter Alabama, whom he shares with ex Shanna Moakler, has also been vocal about the drama surrounding Kourtney, Travis, and Shanna.

In a TikTok video the 15-year-old shared, she claims to have cut ties with her family amid the drama with her mom.

Alabama was lip-syncing to "Barking" by Ramz and over the video, she wrote, "I cut off family too. They do you the dirtiest."

Her declaration comes in the middle of her public feud with Shanna Moakler. Alabama and her brother Landon accused the 46-year-old of being an absent parent.

Shanna defended herself on social media and even called her kids' accusations "absolutely ridiculous."

EXPOSED: Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama exposes her mom with DM where her mom accuses Travis of being emotionally abusive and cheating on her with Kim Kardashian before moving to Kourtney.



“My mom has never been completely in my life ... stop painting her out to be” amazing. pic.twitter.com/NWmUyCR1pk — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 16, 2021

In an Instagram post by Alabama Barker, she said, "My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom?"

She added, "Did your moms ask to see you on Mother's Day because mine didn't? I'm done keeping it a secret, reality shows."

Meanwhile, Landon Barker, 17, also said on TikTok that their mom "is not in [their] lives like" their dad, Travis.

Though the Blink 182 drummer hasn't publicly commented on his kids' claims, Shanna's on-again, off-again boyfriend Matthew Rondeau defended her in interviews.

READ ALSO: Ariana Grande 'Leaked Audio' From Her Wedding Day Goes Viral [LISTEN]

Travis Barker Kids' Relationship with Kourtney Kardashian

While Alabama and Landon Barker have nothing good to say about their mom and haven't been hanging out with her in such a long time, the same can't be said about their relationship with their dad's girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.

According to Page Six, Travis' kids have given their stamp of approval on their relationship. They have also been spending a lot of time with the KUWTK star.

Landon even called his dad and his dad's girlfriend's relationship as an example of "true love."

Meanwhile, an insider also told E! News that despite having three kids of her own, Kourtney Kardashian has also welcomed other kids into her fold.

The insider revealed that the Poosh Lifestyle creator has become a second mother to her beau's kids, especially Alabama.

"Kourtney has become very close with Travis' kids recently, especially when it comes to Alabama."

Because of the drama and "rough relationship with their mother," "Kourtney has become a huge support system."

Alabama also reportedly "looks up to" the eldest Kardashian sister "a lot."

She and Kourtney with the rest of the other kids would hang out and do fun things together.

Kourtney would also even invite Alabama over to her house to do Pilates and lunch.

However, it's deeper than just hanging out because as per the insider, Alabama goes to Kourtney for anything, especially for advice and support.

"Of course, it will never be as if Kourt is her biological mother, but it's comforting for Alabama to have Kourt around," the insider revealed.

"Both of Travis' kids love Kourt and are so happy seeing their dad in love. It's been a great fit for everyone."

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Faces Troubling Months Ahead With Potential Lawsuits

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles