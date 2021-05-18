Kim Kardashian Faces Troubling Months Ahead With Potential Lawsuits

Kim Kardashian may be facing several lawsuits in the next couple of months.

After multiple employees of her soon-to-be ex-husband, Kanye West has come forward to sue him, others who also worked for the KUWTK star are also considering the same.

An insider told The Sun, "There's apparently a potential lawsuit in the works against Kim involving multiple employees."

The lawsuit Kim Kardashian, who has a net worth of $1 billion, will be facing includes misclassifying her domestic workers as "independent contractors."

The insider frankly said, "If a lawsuit is filed, then one issue would be how much control Kim and her staff had over them."

To further put a downer on their already-existing troubles, it was also revealed that some of the employees are teenagers.

The insider explained, "If minors were employed and worked more than the maximum limit set by law, then there may be a case of child labor violations."

News of Kim Kardashian's potential lawsuit comes after Kanye West's numerous ones, including unpaid wages and maltreatment.

Kanye West Lawsuits

In December, Vice reported that the "Jesus Walks" rapper is facing two class-action lawsuits for poor treatment of his Christian opera Nebuchadnezzar, misclassifying his employees as independent contractors, unpaid overtime pay, and wages.

The musical production helped him at the Hollywood Bowl in 2020.

Kanye West, who has a net worth of $1.3 billion, failed to pay 500 performers and 300 backstage workers, including makeup artists, hair stylists, and costume designers who worked at his Sunday Service shows.

Another lawsuit was filed by Taliah Leslie, who worked for Yeezy as an Assistant Designer.

She claims that the fashion designer failed to comply with the California Labor Code requirements because of its policy of misclassifying employees as independent contractors, deprived them of wages and other benefits.

Leslie also claims that the rapper was consistent in violating several Labor Load sections including failing to pay for off-the-clock work, travel reimbursements to and from out-of-town locations including Wyoming and France, and failing to provide employees with off-duty meal periods as required by California law.

Kardashian Lawsuits



The Kardashian family has been sued numerous times, even by celebrities.

In 2017, Blac Chyna, who is the father of Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream, sued the family for being the reason her reality show was canceled.

She claimed that the Kardashians is a "vindictive" family that wanted her destroyed.

The same year, Khloe Kardashian was slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit for posting a photo of herself without licensing the photo from the copyright holder, Xposure Photos.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner were also sued by the manager of The Doors and Notorious B.I.G.'s mom for unveiling a line of vintage t-shirts that featured faces of classic rock bands and rap legends.

Last year, Kris Jenner was sued by a former bodyguard for sexual harassment and Kourtney Kardashian for racial discrimination, gender discrimination, and a hostile work environment.

