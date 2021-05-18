Danny Masterson's Alleged Rape Victim Details Horrific Experience in Court

A woman testifies against "That 70s Show" actor after allegedly raping her 18 years ago.

The woman who identifies herself as Jen B. appears in the witness stand to testify at the preliminary hearing of the actor in Los Angeles Superior court. In the session, the judge will decide whether the case have a probable cause to have another trial for the actor who's accused of raping two other women besides Jen.

The alleged rape victim details her horrific incident the night Masterson allegedly raped her. Jen claims that she was in and out of consciousness.

The alleged evening when the incident happened, Jen went to the actor's home to pick up a set of keys but she didn't managed to leave.

Jen B. said she requested for a drink with vodka in it which was given to her by the actor, 20 minutes later, her vision started to "blur" as she feels weak and had no strength to resist. She claims that Masterson had threw her in the jacuzzi while she was feeling groggy.

When she got up, she stated that a mutual friend named Luke Watson helped her.

"I couldn't walk or stand, so he put me on the tile on the ground. I said, 'Luke I can't see,' and he said, 'Open your eyes,' and I didn't know my eyes were closed. I couldn't open my eyelids. I felt really, really sick." she said while crying.

She also mentioned that the actor carried her upstairs as she lose her consciousness and was put in the shower, she later woke up to see Masterson touching her breasts. The alleged victim mentioned that she tried to resist by punching the actor but she was too weak at that moment.

After she was taken to the shower, she was then placed on a bed where the actor allegedly started raping her. When she regained consciousness, she found the actor on top of her, "When I came to, he was on top of me, The first thing I recall is grabbing his hair to pull him off." she stated.

When she failed to pull the actor's hair, she put a pillow on his face but the actor pushed it back, the actor then immediately started pulling a gun from his drawer to threaten her.

Thomas Mesereau, the actor's lawyer, pointed out that there have been inconsistencies between her 2004 police report and 2003 "knowledge" report as it was found that the gun statement wasn't included in the 2004 report.

The actor is accused of raping three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003. He was arrested and charged last year but was released on $3.3 Million bail.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges filed against him when she was arraigned earlier this year.

Earlier today, the actor posted a photo on Instagram before going to the hearing with the caption "Had the most beautiful Uber driver drop me off at school today #uberwife #bijouphilips"

Besides the rape accusations and charges against him, the actor and the Church of Scientology has also an ongoing lawsuit with four other women that accused the Church of covering up the actor's sexual assault crimes. Both Masterson and the Church of Scientology had denied the allegations.

