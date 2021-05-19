Singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber are not rushing to have kids but they mastered their marriage, sources confirmed.

The couple had been married for three years now and fans are wondering why they don't have kids yet. A source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight the reason why the power couple are in no rush in having children

The source stated that both the singer and the model are focusing in their individual careers "Hailey is super focused on her career right now and isn't in a rush to have kids. Of course they have talked about their future and building a family together someday, but both of them are busy with work right now and Hailey really wants to build up her YouTube channel,".

The source also added that the couple are going steady after being married for three years and they have found each other's "groove", "Justin and Hailey are doing amazing and are so solid. They've really found their groove as a married couple and are enjoying their time together."

The singer previously spoke to GQ to discuss the family planning situation "I just felt like that was my calling. Just to get married and have babies and do that whole thing, not this second, but... eventually."

In the same interview, he also revealed that his first year of marriage with Hailey was tough "The first year of marriage was really tough, because there was a lot, going back to the trauma stuff," Justin said.

He also stated that there were also trust issues between the married couple "There was just lack of trust. There was all these things that you don't want to admit to the person that you're with, because it's scary." he added.

But he later on clarified that they have been doing great at the moment as they already overcome the struggles in the past "just creating these moments for us as a couple, as a family, that we're building these memories." he stated.

The power couple exchanged vows in September of 2018 in a courthouse ceremony. A year later, they had a bigger wedding in South Carolina.

