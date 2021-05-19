Ashton Kutcher Net Worth (2021) in Question as He and Wife Mila Kunis Flaunt Lavish Beverly Hills Farm House

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are currently making headlines after the celebrity couple's home was featured on the cover of Architectural Digest's June issue. At the same time, it generated mix reactions from fans including skeptics wondering how does the actor make money when he is almost out of the limelight and without big projects.



The Beverly Hills home is a modern farmhouse that appears to be 1,000 miles away from Los Angeles. It is linked to a guest house and an entertainment barn and sits on 6 acres. There's also a separate barbecue pavilion by the lake.



The sustainable house, according to the article, is entirely powered by photovoltaics hidden above a porch. More energy is produced by the solar array than is consumed by the ground.

Ashton Kutcher net worth 2021

So how does Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis afford such as lavish Beverly Farm House?

Ashton Kutcher has amassed a sizable fortune thanks to a successful Hollywood career spanning more than two decades and a variety of wise investments away from the screen. His net worth is estimated at $200 million.



His big break came when he was cast as Kelso in "The '70s Show,"The success of the show helped Kutcher land early film roles, such as in 2000's "Dude, Where's My Car?" Despite being stereotyped as a dimwit early in his career, Kutcher defied expectations with roles in films such as 2004's "The Butterfly Effect."



Although Kutcher certainly made a good living from these roles, he most likely never made more money than when he replaced Charlie Sheen on "Two and a Half Men."

For his appearance on "Two and a Half Men," Ashton Kutcher was named the highest-paid TV actor by Forbes in 2012. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he was earning $20 million a season at the time.

Investment

Despite his on-screen success over the last two decades, Ashton Kutcher's wealth is largely derived from his work as a venture capitalist.

Kutcher s regarded as one of the most prominent Hollywood investors in emerging technology, having made investments in companies such as Skype, Uber, Airbnb, Spotify, Pinterest, Shazam and Warby Parker

In 2010, Kutcher co-founded A-Grade Investments with Guy Oseary (manager of U2 and Madonna) and influential businessman Ron Burkle. They put $30 million of their own capital into the business and grew the fund to an estimated $250 million in six years. As a result of the group's popularity, some of Hollywood's rich and famous began to invest.

