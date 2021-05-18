Despite the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" ending in 2022, Ellen DeGeneres is and will continue to sit on millions.

Apart from the countless gigs she also ventured on in the last couple of years, the legendary talk show host has earned herself a massive amount of dollars.

Looking at the controversial star's impressive resumé, it's also no surprise she has a jaw-dropping net worth.

Ellen DeGeneres Net Worth 2021

Technically, Oprah Winfrey is the richest TV host with whose wealth is around $3 billion.

Ellen DeGeneres, who net worth is $500 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But according to Forbes, she's worth $370 million, comes in second.

Judge Judy star Judy Sheindlin comes in third with a value of $420 million.

Ellen DeGeneres Salary

Ellen DeGeneres' net worth mostly comes from her talk show earnings.

According to Variety, the comedian earns more than $50 million annually from her show and deal that includes 60% of advertising, carrying fee, and product placement profits.

While DeGeneres' exact salary remains unclear, Forbes estimated that her annual earnings are around $84 million.

Where Ellen DeGeneres Spends Her Millions

Without her projects, Ellen DeGeneres wouldn't have millions in her pockets. But after learning of her massive wealth, one common question needs to be answered: where does she spend her money on?

Real Estate Properties

DeGeneres, whose wife is Portia de Rossi, is a real estate mogul, using her fortune buying and selling properties.

It was even reported that since 2003, she purchased and sold around 20 properties.

One of her largest property purchases is in 2019, a $27 million mansion in Montecito, sitting in a 3.2-hectare and 8,200 square-foot lands. By 2020, she and her wife sold it for $33 million.

Though they sold it, Ellen DeGeneres and her wife purchased another Montecito property for $49 million. It was the most expensive sale in the area.

Luxury Cars

Ellen DeGeneres' lavish taste doesn't stop at real estate properties because her cars are also worth some massive dollars.

DeGeneres loves Porsche, owning a 993, 991, a Panamera, a Targa 4S, Cayenne S, and 997 Carrera S.

But just this month, she purchased a limited-edition Porsche 950 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design. According to reports, it is worth $182,000.

Watches

Ellen DeGeneres also loves luxury watches, especially those from Rolex.

The talk show host owns a 2015 Oyster Perpetual Yacht-Master 40 which is reportedly worth $23,000.

She also has a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona worth $25,000.

Other Rolex watches in her collection include the Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 40, Explorer II.

However, DeGeneres also loves the Patek Philippe watch which is worth more than her newest Porsche. The Grand Complications costs $200,000. The 64-year-old also owns another Patek Philippe watch, the Aquanaut Travel Time, and a few pieces from Omega and Audemars Piguet.

Art Collection

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi love to collect artworks. Some of the items in their homes boast museum-quality pieces such as Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat.

