"Fast & Furious" star Sung Kang explained how Justice for Han idea started.

While fans contributed a lot to the #JusticeForHan petition, the actor who plays the role of Han spoke how the trend began internally.

In his newest interview with People, Kang explained how his reunion with director Justin Lin immediately breathe life to the possible comeback of the character.

According to the 49-year-old actor, Lin initially has no idea about fans' petition. The director only found out fans' desire when he met with Kang during the anniversary of "Better Luck Tomorrow."

After informing the director about the petition, director Lin immediately thought of the way to bring back Han to the franchise.

"We were always talking about it, going where could Han continue in that universe? We were also okay with just letting Han sleep. It's been a wonderful exit. He died multiple times, come on. Enough, right?" he added.

Why Han Must Return to "Fast & Furious"

In the same interview, Kang revealed that fans thought they need some type of closure since the franchise did not give it to them. The actor also pointed out about the injustice surrounding the character.

While "Fast & Furious" has notable characters, Han also made an impressive stint that people want him back.

Kang added, "Then he figured it out and he called me. It was wasn't like this surprise, it was more like, 'Hey, we get an opportunity to go play again and we get to see our old friends.'"

After Lin decided to bring back the character, Kang realized that Han left a powerful impression as he fights for justice and highlights the talent of an Asian character.

Previously, Kang told Empire how grateful he feels to be loved by the viewers that way.

"In my own Hollywood struggle as an Asian-American, in your darkest hours, you go, 'Wow, there are actually people from all over the world that appreciate what I did with that character,'" he said.

Apart from the director, the movie's writer Chris Morgan revealed to Slash Film in 2017 that he had been trying to find ways to bring Han into the film.

"Fast & Furious 9" will return to big screens across the country starting June 25. It will see the return of Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez), Magdalene Shaw (Helen Mirren), Tej Parker (Ludacris), and Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson).

