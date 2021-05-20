Prince Harry Admits Wanting To Go To Extreme Lengths To Get Over Princess Diana’s Death

Prince Harry talked about his inner torment about losing a parent at the young age of 12 in his docuseries for Apple TV, "The Me You Can't See."

"When my mom was taken away from me at the age of 12, just before my 13th birthday, I didn't want the life. sharing the grief of my mother's death with the world."

he recalls walking behind their mother's casket, alongside his dad, Prince Charles, his brother Prince William, his uncle Earl Spencer and his grandfather Prince Philip.

"It was like I was outside of my body and just walking along doing what was expected of me."

He added, "Showing one-tenth of the emotion that everybody else was showing. You know, this is my mom. You never even met her."

Prince William and Prince Harry at Princess Diana's funeral.



They should have never lost their mom so young...#PrinceHarry #PrinceWilliam pic.twitter.com/5LJHjOoC3q — Chrissi Nielsen (@NielsenChrissi) April 17, 2021

Prince Harry's Addiction

The Duke of Sussex said he was willing to take drugs while struggling to process his mom's death because he was "trying to mask something."

The 36-year-old described suppressing the trauma he experienced for years by doing alcohol and drugs to get rid of the pain.

Prince Harry admits that from ages 28 to 32, he experienced four years of chaos before finally getting therapy thanks to the advice of his wife, Meghan Markle.

"I was willing to drink. I was willing to take drugs. I was willing to do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling."

The dad of Archie Harrison further added, "But I slowly became aware that, okay, I wasn't drinking Monday to Friday but I would probably drink a week's worth in one day on a Friday or a Saturday night."

The Duke also revealed that he would find himself drinking not because for the enjoyment of it but because of masking something.

He said that the trauma was not something he meant to hide as he was completely unaware of it "which was my brain telling me that I'm in a fight."

In another interview in 2017, Prince Harry opened up about the last phone call he received with his mom on the day she died.

He told ITV's "Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy," "It was her speaking from Paris."

"I can't necessarily remember what I said but all I do remember is probably regretting for the rest of my life how short the phone call was."

The Duke of Sussex also talked about his fury at the paparazzi who were chasing Princess Diana's car at the time it crashed in 1997 in Paris.

He was enraged at how the paparazzi even continued to take pictures of the Princess of Wales dying in the back seat of the car and not one of them tried to help her.

In "The Me You Can't See," which has a release date of May 21, Prince Harry explained, "I was so angry with what happened to her and the fact there was no justice at all. Nothing came from that."

