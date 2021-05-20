Princess Beatrice Baby Name Bets and How The Baby Will Create A Massive Shake-Up in Royal Family Succession

Princess Beatrice is expecting a baby.

According to the Independent, she will give birth in autumn.

The announcement of the royal's baby is making people place their bets on what could be the name of their first tot.

A few oddsmakers at Ladbrokes think that if Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi would give birth to a boy, they would name it "Theodore," with odds of 4/1.

The name is very popular among celebrities. It has a Greek origin which means, "gift of God."

Julius and Francesco also have the same odds at 6/1.

If ever the couple would have a girl, Florence is a favorite with 9/2 while Arabelle and Cecilia are the second picks with 5/1.

Other names for girls include Emmeline, Madeleine, Clementine, and Allegra, while for boys, Hugo, Ottilie, Benedict, and Alexander.

Since Princess Beatrice and Edoardo are not working members of the royal family, they are allowed to choose an unusual name.

Princess Beatrice Baby: A Royal Shake-Up

Because of the newest addition to the British royal family succession, there's going to be another royal shake-up happening.

It has already been reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their little girl this summer.

With the arrival of the two babies, there will be some life-changing changes to The Firm that would affect three of the four children of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby will knock down the line of succession of every member of the Royal Family except Prince Charles, Prince William, and his kids, Prince Harry, and his son, Archie Harrison.

Prince Andrew, who is the eighth in line after Archie, is going to be the ninth in the royal succession.

Princess Beatrice and her sister Prince Eugenie will also be pushed down. But Princess Beatrice and Edoardo's baby will be 11th in line once they arrive.

Prince Edward and Princess Anne have also been bumped down further from the throne, who will be 14th in the line of succession and 17th in line, respectively.

Princess Anne was born before the Succession to the Crown Act 2013 which abolished male-preference primogeniture.

How Queen Elizabeth II Feels About Princess Beatrice's Baby News

Princess Beatrice's pregnancy announcement comes as great news for Queen Elizabeth II after the death of her husband Prince Philip last April.

The York baby will be the monarch's 12th great-grandchild and the fourth child to be born in 2021 after Princess Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie and Zara Phillips' boys, and Meghan Markle's daughter.

