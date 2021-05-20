The inquiry on Princess Diana's interview with Martin Bashir proved how BBC failed to maintain their "integrity" and "transparency."

The long-awaited result of an investigation surrounding Princess Diana's Panorama interview found out Bashir's damaging tactics.

This week, multiple news outlets reported that the official inquiry concluded that Bashir broke BBC guidelines just to secure the Panorama interview.

According to BBC News, the executives of the media company who are accountable for the 1995 interview broke the company's guidelines. It also noted that Bashir faked documents to make the Princess of Wales join him.

The result added that the BBC's previous internal probe in 1996 was ineffective. The corporation also pointed out that they should have looked into it more thoroughly to find out what truly happened at that time.

What the Investigation Found on Princess Diana's Panorama Interview

The retired judge who spearheaded the investigation found multiple faults in the interview.

Per the official report, Bashir wholly breached BBC guidelines by creating fake bank statements to earn direct contact with the late princess. He then showed it to Earl Spencer to win his trust to immediately set an appointment with him to his sister.

Due to the breached documents, the now-infamous journalist easily persuaded Princess Diana to sit for the interview.

Since Bashir was able to gain the public's interest, BBC covered up Bashir's wrongdoings despite its supposed high standards reporting.

Meanwhile, a 1995 letter from Princess Diana evidenced that she regretted nothing about the matter.

Following the emergence of the result, Prince William and Prince Harry released personal statements to express their feelings.

READ ALSO: Johnny Depp Launches Damaging Blow Against UCLA; Believes Elon Musk is Involved

"It is my view that the deceitful way the interview was obtained substantially influenced what my mother said. The interview was a major contribution to making my parents' relationship worse and has since hurt countless others," the royal princes said, per ABC news.

Prince William added that it saddens him to know how BBC contributed so much to their late mother's emotional aspect before her death.

Meanwhile, the alleged that if the 1996 investigation was properly created, Princess Diana would have known she had been deceived.

"She was failed not just by a rogue reporter, but by leaders at the BBC who looked the other way rather than asking the tough questions," the Duke of Cambridge went on.

READ MORE:Justice for Han: Actor Sung Kang Reveals How Trend Actually Began

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles