Since the announcement of their divorce, Bill Gates isn't the man who many thought he was.

There have been several reports about the Microsoft co-founder's advances towards women and even affairs, despite already being in a relationship and had already married Melinda French, whom he tied the knot to in Jan. 1994.

Now, one of the women in question finally has a name.

According to a book released in 1998 titled "The Microsoft File" written by Wendy Goldman Rohm, it was claimed that Bill Gates wasn't a man of his morals and wasn't the asexual type of person that was assumed by many.

The book talked about Bill Gates' numerous affairs, especially with a young and attractive sales manager at Microsoft's German office.

She claimed that the fourth-richest man in the world started dating this woman just five years after he started seeing his wife, and soon-to-be ex-wife, Melinda French Gates.

Stefanie Reichel, who was 25 years old at the time, told the author that she had an affair with Bill Gates for seven gates, who was 37 at the time.

They started dating after she caught his eye at a Microsoft meeting in April 1992 at Monte Carlo.

According to the book, Bill immediately sent Stefanie an email saying how she "energized" him and even added, "I hope I didn't stare or anything."

Despite not knowing if she was married or interested in him, Bill was said to be "somewhat shy" as he didn't know how to approach her.

The philanthropist was reportedly so smitten by the woman's beauty that he even canceled his flight back to the US to spend even more time with her and get to know her even more.

After Bill Gates "bombarded" her with several emails and love letters, they later met in San Francisco and Seattle where they stayed at his massive mansion.

That August, Stefanie Reichel joined him for Microsoft's board meeting in England where she also sat next to him at dinner.

They later went on to watch the West End musical Miss Saigon and even dined at the fanciest London restaurants.

READ ALSO: Melinda Gates Wins Divorce No Matter How Little of Bill Gates' Billions She'll Get

The End of Bill Gates' Affair

However, Stefanie Reichel later admitted to the author that she grew "uncomfortable" in their secret relationship, especially after Bill Gates also started courting another senior Microsoft executive and at the same time, being in a serious relationship with Melinda.

At the end of their rendezvous, it was in Amsterdam when the sales manager broke up with the billionaire. Bill Gates was reportedly sad and even tried to persuade her to reconsider.

Stefanie described her former beau dismissively as having the love-making skills of an awkward teenager and had terrible personal hygiene.

She also claimed in 2000 that "Winning is all that matters to Bill Gates," and even went on to describe how "power-obsessed" he is.

"It's even more important than making money."

it's unclear, however, if Melinda French knew that there was a side chick in her 5 years of relationship with Bill Gates at the time.

READ MORE: 'Womanizer' Bill Gates Known to Host Nude Pool Parties, Hire Strippers, Hit on Journalists --Book Author Claims

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles