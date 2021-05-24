Kim Kardashian faces a new headache again as her former employees came together to sue her.

Amid Kim's ongoing divorce process from Kanye West, she currently needs to deal with another court issue filed by her former maintenance and cleaning crew.

In new legal documents, seven former staff who previously worked for Kim at her Hidden Hills property filed a lawsuit against her. They claimed that they were hired as full-time employees but never enjoyed a single benefit.

The statement added that they seemingly served as independent contractors. Thus, the employment status took away their supposed full-time employee benefits.

They alleged that they did not receive pay stubs. Kim also reportedly did not pay them on a regular schedule and refused to give them meals.

Breaks, proper reimbursements, a system to monitor their man-hours, and overtime pay were also surprisingly absent.

One employee even claimed that he was immediately fired when he simply asked for his and his son's rights. During their service, his son was only 16 but reportedly worked for more than what the California Labor law set for working minors.

Kim Kardashian Defends Herself

While this put Kim on a hot seat, she managed to defend herself by saying that she is the wrong target.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star's representative said that the vendor was responsible for short-changing the aforesaid workers. Furthermore, the TV personality hired the vendor for the services as well.

Since there was a vendor between her and the workers, she never knew the agreement the two parties created.

The representative went on to declare that Kim never had the power to control the vendor's agreement and business.

"Kim has never not paid a vendor for their services and hopes that the issue between these workers and the vendor who hired them can be amicably resolved soon," the representative went on.

As of the writing, whether there will be an official hearing or not remains unknown. But this surely gave Kim a headache while remembering her supposed 7th wedding anniversary with soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye.

On May 24, the estranged couple marked their first wedding anniversary since they both agreed to split. The finalization of their divorce remains unknown, but they already agreed to some things including joint custody of their four children.

