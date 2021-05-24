It seems like Jon Bon Jovi can also break women's hearts despite his music's healing characteristics.

On Sunday, Bon Jovi graced the stage of 2021 BBMAs. In one segment, he presented the Icon Award to this year's winner, Pink. During the 41-year-old singer's acceptance speech, she let out hilarious details about how Bon Jovi broke her heart.

Pink jokingly told the crowd that she would take the award from him like it was an apology since he left her broken when he married his now-wife, Dorothea Hurley.

"Okay, so I have to tell you - I think you might already know this - but I did not come out of my room for a week when you married Dorothea [in 1989]. I was 8. I ripped your poster off my wall, and I replaced you with Sebastian Bach," Pink said as she accepted the award.

The "Just Give Me a Reason" then express how happy she felt when she found the love of his life. Still, she repeated that Bon Jovi broke her and her heart.

Pink Sends Tribute to Daughter

But kidding aside, Pink took all her time to recognize her 9-year-old daughter Willow Sage by giving her a shout-out. Sage made the crowd stand with her acrobatic performance for her song "Cover Me in Sunshine."

The singer then expressed how much she loves what she does and the people who help her do it. In addition, she thanked everyone who watched the performance.

"And we're pretty good at what we do, but it wouldn't matter if no one came to see us and play with us. So all you guys out there and around the world, thank you for coming out.," she said in her speech.

With her recent Icon Award, it is safe to say that she, once again, felt the love in her passion.

Bon Jovi Replies to Pink!

Following Pink's speech, Bon Jovi got the mic and shared his thoughts about the singer.

The 59-year-old singer praised her for having all the talent, energy, and message in all her songs. He also commended the amount of stage presence she shows.

"She told me she had a crush on me when she was just 7 years old, and that when she heard that I'd been married, broke her heart," Bon Jovi said, as quoted by People.

