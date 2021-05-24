Larsa Pippen Slams ‘Cheap’ Malik Beasley After His and Montana Yao’s Public Apology To Each Other

The drama between Larsa Pippen, her ex-boyfriend Malik Beasley and his on-again, off-again wife Montana Yao is starting to get heated up.

First, it was the NBA player who apologized to his wife, who really appreciated the public apology.

Unfortunately for Larsa Pippen, Montana wasn't so forgiving towards her in her own public apology addressed to her husband.

Montana previously said that the Instagram influencer's threats "are good over here" and that the former wife of Scottie Pippen "wouldn't know girl code if it slapped her in the face," about when Larsa was spotted with Malik while he was still married to Montana.

After two public apologies, Larsa Pippen responded to them in her own lengthy Instagram Story post.

Referencing to breaking the "girl code," the 46-year-old "The Real Housewives of Miami" alum hit back that "Woman to woman, I would never do that, especially over a man."

She also slammed Montana Yao and her husband, giving them "free press" while clearing up "misinformation."

"Any man who would deny his child and then leave the mother penniless is not a real man," Larsa Pippen wrote.

The reality star also made fun of Malik, saying that he "cried entirely too much."

She also called Malik "cheap" and that Montana already knew that because he didn't provide any alimony to her or their kid.

The former BFF of Kim Kardashian claimed that it was the Minnesota Timberwolves played that pursued her "relentlessly" before she even knew that Malik Beasley had a wife.

Larsa Pippen's lengthy Instagram jab comes after Montana Yao and Malik Beasley's public apology.

READ ALSO: Martin Bashir Exposed For Using 'Unethical Journalism' on Michael Jackson Amid BBC Scandal

Montana Yao Forgives Malik Beasley But Not Larsa Pippen

The 23-year-old responded to her estranged husband and the father of her child a day after the basketball player publicly apologized for ending their relationship and instead pursued the "Real Housewives" alum.

Montana wrote in her Instagram how she appreciated Malik's apology, saying "it's hard to own up to bad decisions."

She also went on to say how she wants to have Malik in their lives with their kid and hopes that they can all finally "move forward away from the anger and hurt" that happened in the past few months.

However, Montana also shouted out to Larsa, saying, "Both of you were wrong as hell but YOU ma'am had the nerve to talk all that s--t to me as if I was wrong?"

She accused Larsa Pippen of calling the paparazzi "every single day," adding, "You need clout that bad at your age?"

READ MORE: 'American Idol' Finale: Did Arthur Gunn Clash With Sheryl Crow or Was Sabotaged? What Happened to the Supposed Duet?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles